Sorry to break it to you, but there was no Amie.

The titular figure at the heart of Pure Prairie League’s 1970s hit “Amie” wasn’t a real-life woman named Amie. (Amie is the French word for female friend.)

“There was somebody (singer and songwriter) Craig (Fuller) had in mind,” said the band’s manager Mike Reilly. He’s been with the group for five decades, as its bass player and a front man. “She was not named Amie.”

But eventually Fuller told her. No word on how that turned out.

The longtime country rock band will play Saturday at Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers.

While “Amie” might be the song the band is best known for, it wasn’t a hit straight away. It took three years for the single, featured on the band’s second album, 1972’s “Bustin’ Out,” to catch on.

“RCA released it as a single, but it didn’t chart,” Reilly said. “We started playing college gigs and college stations picked up on the album and the song and bingo. RCA rereleased it in 1975.”

And even though it still only hit No. 23 on the charts, people know and love “Amie.”

“It’s an easy song to listen to,” Reilly said. “It’s a simple love song, the chords are easy, the melodies are easy. The chorus is catchy.”

Fuller and a few others founded the band in 1970, naming the group after a fictional 19th-century temperance union from the 1939 cowboy movie “Dodge City.” Their first self-titled album dropped two years later, the same year their second album was released.

Throughout the ’70s and ’80s the guys had a few more hits, including “Still Right Here in My Heart,” “I’m Almost Ready” and 1979’s “Let Me Love You Tonight,” which featured country star Vince Gill as lead singer. He joined the band from 1979 to 1981 before leaving for the country group The Cherry Bombs.

“I found Vince Gill,” Reilly said. “He was a bluegrass player when I hired him, but he could play rock ‘n’ roll like nobody’s business and sing like a bird. He gave the band a real shot in the arm at a time when we needed it.”

Pure Prairie League disbanded in 1988, but got back together a decade later and continue to perform today, though the lineup has fluctuated through the years.

Reilly first heard the group play at a gig in Cincinnati. As a member of the rock band The Lemon Pipers at the time, he was enamored with Fuller’s voice and John David Call’s steel guitar playing. Two years later he was one of them.

“We were up there in the forefront of the burgeoning genre of country rock, with The Byrds and Poco and the New Riders and The Flying Burrito Brothers and Crosby, Stills and Nash,” he said.

“We were combining those different influences into its own pigeon hole. Everyone needs to characterize something, and they came up with country rock.”

