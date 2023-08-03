There’s an argument that, in the streaming era, there’s no reason to make an album, that music is now a track-by-track playlist in which only the most dedicated fans will listen to an 11-song package.

So why did singer Leigh Kakaty and Pop Evil just make and release their seventh album, “Skeletons?”

“The real answer?” he responded in a recent interview, “I’m under contract, so you got to make an album.”

That said, Kakaty noted, he understands the conundrum surrounding making albums today, as opposed to 2008, when Pop Evil released its debut, “Lipstick on the Mirror.”

“The old-school side of me is like, I just want to make albums. It’s your legacy, right?” the singer said. “You get the albums out for your kids one day and you can look back and feel like you did something. But there’s that other new side of that’s like ‘I don’t want to do albums anymore, I just want to do singles, put a little more money in these music videos.’”

Raw, stripped-down and riff-powered, the album represents a reenergized Pop Evil, which will perform Thursday at The Black Sheep. The album is a return to the unapologetic hard rock that Kakaty and guitarist Dave Grahs, the two remaining original members of the band, forged in their home state of Michigan in the early 2000s.

“I know for me personally, in the band we’re in an interesting place and it was, compared to the other albums previous, definitely something that we just felt different,” Kakaty said. “There’s an energy with our band since the pandemic that’s been special.”

In fact, the songs on “Skeletons” were intentionally recorded to sound as much as possible like Pop Evil does live, so they can seamlessly fit into the live sets Kakaty and his bandmates figure to be playing well into 2024.

“The energy you’re hearing on this album, I think we’ve got a little chip on the shoulder,” he said. “... We’re going to remind the fan base that we’re not playing around. We’re ready to come out and earn it.”

And Kakaty said he welcomes input from fans about Pop Evil’s shows, in person or online.

“The streaming world has made it a little bit easier to see what our fans are gravitating to,” he said. “You’re able to study that so we’re able to give them a little bit more of what they want.”