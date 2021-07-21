John Mayer In Concert - Camden, NJ

Taylor Goldsmith, left, and Wylie Gelber of the band Dawes perform in concert as the opening act for John Mayer during his "The Search for Everything Tour" at The BB&T Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

 Owen Sweeney

Our favorite folk rocker has a new album out. John Mayer's eighth studio album and first album in four years is appropriately called "Sob Rock." It's a big deal for fans of soft rock and fans of John Mayer. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

