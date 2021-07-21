Our favorite folk rocker has a new album out. John Mayer's eighth studio album and first album in four years is appropriately called "Sob Rock." It's a big deal for fans of soft rock and fans of John Mayer. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New album from John Mayer
Tags
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Event Listings
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Summer festivals, fairs, rodeos events around Colorado
Take a look at films opening this weekend.
Entertainment events to attend in and around Colorado Springs
Heading out of town? Here are some music, stage and art event around the state of Colorado.
Take a look at films opening this weekend.
Entertainment events to attend in and around Colorado Springs
Pikes Picks
Most Read
-
Seven Peaks Music Festival, brought to Colorado by Dierks Bentley, is canceled
-
In search of the song of the summer, don't forget some underdogs
-
Bands in the Backyard music festival is back in Pueblo after 3 years
-
Pikes Pick: A blues concert to check out at Stargazers in Colorado Springs
-
Pikes Pick: A new spot for live music in Colorado Springs