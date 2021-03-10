Billie Eilish (copy)

A documentary about singer Billie Eilish is out now on Apple TV. 

 Contributed photo

In the years between teen pop star Billie Eilish completing her debut album and winning several Grammys, cameras followed along. The result is a revealing and stunning documentary, “The World’s A Little Blurry,” streaming now on Apple TV+ and showing at local theaters. — Amanda Hancock

Tags

Load comments