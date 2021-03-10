In the years between teen pop star Billie Eilish completing her debut album and winning several Grammys, cameras followed along. The result is a revealing and stunning documentary, “The World’s A Little Blurry,” streaming now on Apple TV+ and showing at local theaters. — Amanda Hancock
Hedy
Pikes Pick: Billie Eilish's stunning new documentary is worth watchinig
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Event Listings
