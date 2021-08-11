If you're a fan of traditional country music, keep this show on your radar. The fiddle-playing singer-songwriter Lillie Mae, who is based in Nashville, will perform Aug. 26 at The Black Sheep in Colorado Springs. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: A show to see at The Black Sheep for country music fans
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
