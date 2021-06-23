Fritzy's

Fritzy's is open now below the Triple Nickel Tavern in downtown Colorado Springs.

 Contributed photo

Maybe you've heard about the new Triple Nickel Tavern in downtown Colorado Springs. There's something else new below that: a live music venue and bar called Fritzy's. Check out karaoke there on Wednesdays, as well as other events. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

Tags

Load comments