Maybe you've heard about the new Triple Nickel Tavern in downtown Colorado Springs. There's something else new below that: a live music venue and bar called Fritzy's. Check out karaoke there on Wednesdays, as well as other events. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: A new spot for live music in Colorado Springs
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
