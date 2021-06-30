Looking for last-minute live music to enjoy? Check out blues guitarist Tab Benoit, who will perform a second night of his "Whiskey Bayou Revue" at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stargazers Theater in Colorado Springs. Singer Alastair Greene opens up the show. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: A blues concert to check out at Stargazers in Colorado Springs
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
