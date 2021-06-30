Tab Benoit

Blues guitarist Tab Benoit will perform Wednesday at Stargazers Theatre in Colorado Springs.

 Contributed photo

Looking for last-minute live music to enjoy? Check out blues guitarist Tab Benoit, who will perform a second night of his "Whiskey Bayou Revue" at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stargazers Theater in Colorado Springs. Singer Alastair Greene opens up the show. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

