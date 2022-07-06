Get quiet enough this weekend and you just might hear the strains of bluegrass and Americana wafting over from the Wet Mountain Valley.
Track it to its source and you’ll find a circus tent in Bluff and Summit Park, at the west end of Main Street in Westcliffe, about 90 minutes southwest of Colorado Springs, where the annual High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival sets up shop. This year’s event is Thursday through Sunday.
“I love the overall feeling of family around, not just in the bluegrass industry itself, but the whole Americana community,” said Kody Norris, who’s performing with The Kody Norris Show throughout the event. “Bluegrass fans and Americana fans want to take you home and feed and treat you like family.”
Other nationally known performers this year include Dry Branch Fire Squad, Tender Foot Bluegrass, Ismay, Chris Brashear and Peter McLaughlin, Kathy Kallick Band and The Price Sisters. Workshops by musicians also will be offered, and camping is available.
Norris’ love for festivals and concerts goes back to childhood when his father took the family to gatherings. The music inspired little Norris to pick up the mandolin at 9, though now he plays guitar and sings. Around 13 he figured out if somebody was good enough, they could make a little cash playing music, and he started playing in restaurants on Friday and Saturday nights. And at 19, he thought he’d give music a full-on shot and see what happened.
What happened is his award-winning band, a bluegrass, hillbilly, retro and rockabilly quartet from Tennessee that’s been together about five years. Their album “When I Get the Money Made” was named 2017 bluegrass album of the year by the National Traditional Country Music Association. And this year the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America awarded the group entertainer of the year and deemed the group’s fiddler, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, who’s married to Norris, fiddler performer of the year.
“My mission every night is I want to make a memory,” Norris said from a tour stop in Pennsylvania. “I want them to remember us, to think of us fondly, to be happy. Our music is upbeat and an in-your-face kind of styling. It’s 100% from the word go. My little slogan is ‘It’s dern good entertainment.’”
Mostly they do original songs, written by Norris. Their latest album, “All Suited Up,” dropped last year.
“The group combines musical virtuosity with humor and showmanship in a throwback to the glory days of the Grand Ole Opry,” reads an editorial review by Amazon on Amazon.com.
“‘All Suited Up’ weaves classic themes with youthful creativity and modern sensibility. While some bands honor their mentors by reproducing great music of the past, The Kody Norris Show inhabits traditional bluegrass and confidently carries it forward.”
