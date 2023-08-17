What’s the difference between bluegrass and heavy metal?

“A lot of the riffs are the same,” said bluegrass musician Isaac Brisk. “The timing on songs is a lot alike. Bluegrass is just less angry.”

The singer and mandolin player ought to know. He plays in two bluegrass bands: the three-piece Tender Foot Bluegrass Band, with his dad, AJ Brisk, and buddy, Ryan Keene. And when his dad’s out of town, Isaac and Keene go by the moniker The Feral Roosters. The latter will perform Saturday at Pickin’ on the Divide in Monument’s Limbach Park.

“Bluegrass feels like the type of music anyone can enjoy even if they don’t really like country or folk,” said Brisk, a Manitou Springs native.

The Feral Roosters will kick off the annual music festival’s roster of bluegrass and Americana bands from around the Pikes Peak region. Joining them are John Spengler & Friends, WireWood Station, Countywyde and Ashtonz. Vendors and food trucks round out the event. Proceeds go toward charities in the Tri-Lakes region, including Tri-Lakes Cares.

“It’s super family friendly, which I love because I have kids,” Brisk said. “It’s a warm feeling festival.”

Isaac’s uncle put a mandolin in his nephew’s arms when he was 7, and Isaac never looked back. While his first band played heavy metal and punk rock, he eventually shifted into bluegrass, following his father and his uncle, who both played in bluegrass bands.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

In 2004 he got together with Keene and the following year, when they felt like their duo needed a bass player, Isaac stole his dad from the band he was playing in.

“There’s no better feeling than standing on stage next to my dad,” Isaac said. “It’s a rare opportunity.”

The Feral Roosters mostly play original tunes, which come coursing through anytime and anywhere. The last song they wrote, “Mountain Toppin’,” was jotted on a napkin while they ate lunch at Schlotsky’s and gazed at Pikes Peak.

“We like to write about our state because we live in such a beautiful state,” Isaac said.

But every once in a while, The Feral Roosters like to live up to their name with a little detour into the mayhem of metal.

“Sometimes Ryan and I will plug in all the stuff and shake the house to pieces.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270