The “Madeline” books might not have been the most important part of Kerry Alexander’s childhood. But she read all the stories following the young French girl wearing a yellow hat.
One from the series, “Madeline and the Bad Hat,” begins with the title character calling a boy a “bad hat.” It’s not a nice nickname: It means up to no good.
It must’ve left an impression on Alexander, who thought back to Madeline when it came time to choose a name for her band. She doubled down on the insult.
That’s how Bad Bad Hats got its name. That was in 2013, when Alexander and bandmate Chris Hoge were seniors at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn.
“We never remember why we chose that name,” Alexander said. “Hardly anyone guesses the reference.”
Everyone asks, though.
“It’s a fun conversation starter,” she said. “People want to know what it means. It’s not about hats.”
They were so adamant about making their brand “not about hats” they made a rule for merchandise.
“We promised ourselves we would never sell hats,” Alexander said.
They recently changed their minds, selling beanies adorned with the words, “Bad Bad.”
They have been big sellers.
“Well,” she said. “We learned that lesson.”
No matter what the name means or products it helps them sell, the Minnesota-based indie rock group has made a name for itself over the past decade.
It started in St. Paul, where Bad Bad Hats got plenty of love from the music-loving city.
Alexander got to hear her songs on local radio and see her face in the local newspaper, dreams come true for someone who always wanted to make a living writing songs.
They built a strong following in their home state and by 2015 were touring in support of the breakout album, “Psychic Reader.”
The album produced hits such as “Things We Never Say,” which has 2 million listens on Spotify. Another hit called “Nothing Gets Me High Up” followed off a 2018 album.
Just as Bad Bad Hats was prepping for its next album, the coronavirus pandemic began.
They did what other musicians did. They played “weird pandemic-era” shows and worked on new music. “Walkman,” their latest album, came out in 2021.
Alexander and Hoge, who are still bandmates and also husband and wife, moved into a house and used the down time to paint and make it feel like home.
They also used the time to have some fun with music. The band got on Patreon, where subscribers pay for monthly perks. For Bad Bad Hats, that has meant a new song each month based on a challenge like “country music” or “a key change.”
Alexander said they will continue that as the band hits the road again. Bad Bad Hats will play Saturday at Vultures, which will mark the band’s first time in Colorado Springs.
Fans will hear the title track of their new album, which was also inspired by Alexander’s childhood. Her love of playlists and burnt CDs inspired the song “Walkman.”
Those might’ve been more important to her than any children’s book.
“I love the idea of the Walkman that you carry with you. You carry songs with you because they make you think of a certain person or a certain time,” she said.
“That’s always been the motivation behind my songwriting, trying to create songs that people want in their lives.”