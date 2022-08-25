Hundreds of years ago, the good folks of Ireland spent their days quiet and mostly alone, farming and tending to their animals.
When the day was done, music and dance brought them together, helping them build community and relationships. That history is at the root of traditional Irish music.
“Most of it tends to be upbeat,” said Téada fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada. “It was the sugar on top, the excitement. People were listening to music, of course, but chatting and getting to know each other. It was always a social occasion.”
Traditional Irish band Téada, which translates to strings, will perform Friday at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center.
Diarmada, who’s from Sligo, in the northwest of Ireland, knows of what he speaks. He’s been playing traditional Irish music for almost the entirety of his life. At 5, he picked up the tin whistle, a small wind instrument easily accessible to children, and moved on to fiddle the following year. His musicality wasn’t unusual, as many young people play the traditional music of Ireland.
“Even as a young person you’re aware of all the different generations that were playing this music, even up to their 80s,” he said. “There’s a very encouraging culture around it. When you’re starting young you get encouragement from older generations.”
After college, Diarmada made an album in Ireland and was then asked to put together a band for a TV show in 2001. That group became Téada, and was mostly a configuration of his good friends. They had no plans to go on the road, but momentum built, and today they’re celebrating their 21st anniversary with their sixth album, “As the Days Brighten.” And it features a special guest — actor John C. Reilly (“Chicago,” “Boogie Nights,” “Sing”) — on the single “Eileen Óg.”
The band selects its music from an endless repertoire of old and contemporary Irish songs.
“Mostly we’re trying to dig out stuff that is unusual,” Diarmada said, “or do something with it that gives it a different take so it’s fresh for people.”
For him, it’s been the soundtrack of his life.
“For me, and the same is true for many musicians, it’s a huge part of my social life. Most people I’ve gotten to know are musicians or at least interested in music. I won’t say it takes over your life, but it comes pretty close.”
