At 15, classically trained pianist Lenore Raphael was adding her own flourishes to works by Bach and Mozart.
Her teacher frowned upon the experimentation, telling Raphael the music was good the way it was. But the Bronx-born teen persisted, trying to talk her teacher into letting her change a few notes here and there.
“She looked at me and said, ‘Think about playing jazz,’” Raphael said.
Solid advice, though it took Raphael, who’s been described as a child prodigy, five more years before she finally got serious about playing in the genre. As soon as she did, though, the gigs piled up and she began playing regularly around New York City.
Raphael will perform Saturday at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium with musicians Steve Hobbs on vibes, Wayne Wilkinson on guitar and Hilliard Greene on bass. The concert will feature jazz standards from the 1930s to the ‘60s, including works by Duke Ellington, Tadd Dameron, Cole Porter and Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart.
The lifelong pianist first touched the keys when she was 3, after listening to a jazz record her older brother put on the turntable. She sat down and played along with it, prompting her mother to start her on lessons. She never intended to be a classical pianist, but the training allowed her to learn technique and eventually to improvise. It was an album by jazz pianist Oscar Peterson that inspired her to make the leap.
“Playing piano is so much a part of who I am,” said Raphael, 80, from a tour stop in California. “It’s me.”
But it might not have been if she hadn’t paid attention to her gut instincts. She spent two years as a music teacher when she was young. It was the career expected of a woman at the time, she said, but it didn’t take long for her to realize it was all wrong. She belonged behind a piano in front of a crowd.
And when she declared her dedication to a music career?
“Most people thought I was crazy,” she said. “A woman? A jazz musician? Out late at night? How can you do that?”
Her answer was simple: “I said I’m going to do it. I’ll find out soon enough if it’s not the right thing to do, but it turned out it was.”
All these years later, she has a dozen albums to her name, with original compositions such as “Are You Ever Gonna Agree With Me?” Written two years ago during the pandemic, it takes some pulling to find out who she’s referring to — her husband. But all is well. They’ve always been fine, she says. He’s not a musician, which is likely for the best, she says.
She splits her time between Manhattan and North Carolina, and when she practices her craft she’s got a sweet, talkative cockatiel named Emily on her shoulder. Before Emily there was Spike. Emily sings along as Raphael pounds the keys.
Jazz for her is purely an emotional expression.
“This is how I feel today,” she said. “Jazz is so improvisational and so much instinct. Tomorrow it will be different. In five minutes it will be different.”
And that’s probably what she loves about it most.
“It’s hard for people to understand it’s all composed at the moment,” Raphael said. “And it will never be the same twice.”
