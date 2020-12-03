“Some people like Presidents Day. Other people like their birthday,” Ben Rector says matter-of-factly as if to offer a disclaimer for what he’s about to sing. “But me? I’m a Christmas man. And I’ll tell you why.”
He then croons into the lyrics of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”
It’s the second track on the singer- songwriter’s new Christmas album, called “A Ben Rector Christmas.”
And it spells out his intentions for recording an album full of holiday classics: This guy just really loves Christmas. It’s a fact Rector confirmed to me in a recent interview.
“Honestly, I just love Christmas music,” he said. “I love the aesthetic of it, I love that there is so much nostalgia and so many personal memories that it can access, and I also love getting to sing in the style of a lot of those Christmas classics.”
Personally, Ben Rector’s name on a Christmas album is exactly the kind of thing that makes me excited about Christmas songs. It reminds me of that time, last year, that Taylor Swift released a little song called “Christmas Tree Farm.” When one of my favorite musicians tackles holiday cheer, I’m all of a sudden full of cheer, too.
Talking to Rector, in addition to the actual record, is a pretty sweet early Christmas present.
He says making the album came out of unexpected extra time at home in Nashville as the coronavirus pandemic canceled his touring plans.
To make it stand out, he planned on writing a Christmas song. But he says he “couldn’t think of anything else to say about Christmas” that wasn’t covered in the other Christmas songs. So his mind switched to another, less musically appreciated, holiday.
“I started to think about writing a song for Thanksgiving and thought for sure there was Thanksgiving music and I just didn’t know about it, but after some research, I realized there really wasn’t much,” Rector said. “I decided to take a stab at it.”
“The Thanksgiving Song” is easy- listening and heartfelt and comes with clever lyrics like “Watching football, watching families grow” and “Put your dishes in the kitchen sink. And let the leftover year just wash away.”
Rector has a “secret hope” for the song: that it becomes the official song of Thanksgiving.
He also has a hope for the rest of the songs on “A Ben Rector Christmas.” The album includes his take on classics including “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “Frosty the Snowman” and ends with “The Christmas Song.”
“It was really just about having fun and making something I hoped would lift people’s spirits,” he says.
It’s certainly lifted my spirits, as Rector’s songs always seem to do.
I’ve listened to Rector’s music for over a decade. Whether he’s singing love songs like “Falling In Love” or heartbreakers like “When A Heart Breaks,” I’m always nodding along as if he’s the first guy to explain matters of the heart.
“For me, it ends up being important for a song to connect to a specific shared feeling that people have and don’t always have words for,” Rector says.
“I feel like that’s when any art resonates with someone, when they can connect it to a way they feel or a feeling they’ve felt.”