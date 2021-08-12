The moment came in February 2020.
After 16 years together as a couple and musical duo, Big Samir and Aja Black stood on the floor of the Pepsi Center during a Nuggets halftime show and sang.
Finally, after so many years of building their name and logging miles around the world, they had arrived. Or that’s when they finally felt like it.
“You see your faces on the big screen and the same announcer that’s on TV is announcing you guys,” Samir said. “It’s this sense of recognition. If we don’t accomplish anything else, that’s enough. That’s the top of the line.”
There have been other similar pinch-me moments, like performing several times at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and opening up for big names like Snoop Dogg and Most Def.
Their success starts with one moment: when Samir and Aja met. They moved to Colorado Springs in the summer of 1998. Her father was in the Air Force and so was his stepfather. They joined the same group of friends and also knew of each other’s art. She was a poet and he was a rapper.
After Aja came back from college, they decided to try writing a song together.
“And then we just hung out every day,” Samir said.
They bonded over not being from Colorado: He was born in Brussels and she was born in Queens. They had long conversations about their favorite musicians like Bob Marley, who not only created beautiful music, but also stood for something.
That’s what Samir and Aja did with their first song, called “Fight Back.”
“Being friends, we liked the same things and liked talking about the same things,” he said. “ We put those ideas into song. And we felt the power in that.”
They eventually became a couple. That led to the “natural transition” of getting married and forming a hip-hop duo called The Reminders.
“It was never a strategic plan to start a band together,” Samir said. “It just kind of happened.”
However it happened, it paid off. The Reminders market themselves as a “collective creative force that’s hard to beat.”
He brings a rhythmic rap style and sings in French and English. She brings “confident delivery, diverse cadences, and unique vocal stylings,” as described on the band’s website.
It’s a combination that has meant success as a band and as a couple; they have three kids.
“It’s the magic of marriage and partnership,” Samir said. “You have to be able to bring something to the table individually and let that be stronger when it comes together.”
Based on their formidable fan base around Colorado, the formula has worked.
Local shows, like an upcoming free concert at the Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, are known to sell out and attract big audiences. Samir and Aja get spotted around Colorado Springs while walking their dog, visiting coffee shops or on a date night at Springs Orleans.
Often, fans are surprised to find out The Reminders live here instead of Denver or another bigger city.
“There’s just something special about Colorado Springs,” Samir said. “I love traveling. But it always feels good to come back here.”
It felt good to be home during the pandemic, when the couple balanced family time, hobbies and working on new music.
Just like they did with “Fight Back,” the pair always tries to put a message into their music.
“Unfortunately, we’re still singing the same songs in a way,” Samir said. “We still need solutions to these problems.”
Their songs cover issues such as poverty, racism, self love and bullying. There’s one song that offers a solution: being there for other people.
When they perform the song, called “You Can Count On Me” during shows, there’s a 30-second stretch where Samir and Aja always look each other in the eyes while singing.
On busier days, it’s the only time they really get to just look at the person they love. It reminds them of why they fell in love all those years ago.
“Sometimes the stage is that one moment of freedom for us,” Samir said. “And we get to experience that together.”