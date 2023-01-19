When a tiny Dave Moody came home after school and escaped into the world of MTV, he didn’t know he was in training.
All these decades later, Moody now channels the heavy metal and rock musicians he idolized as a kid — Alice Cooper, Dee Snider, Kevin DuBrow, Gene Simmons, Brian Johnson, David Lee Roth.
As of 18 months ago, the lifelong musician is now one of three lead singers for Hairball, a nationally known tribute band that pays homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world, including Van Halen, Mötley Crüe, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith and Kiss.
“This music was ingrained in us,” said Moody from his hometown of Louisville, Ky. “Dee Snider was my babysitter. Dee would tell me about the gospel of rock ‘n’ roll and I’d say you’re damn right I’m gonna rock. That’s how I prepared. It was very organic.”
Hairball will perform at Pikes Peak Center on Friday.
“It’s a celebration of all things rock ‘n’ roll from the ’70s and ’80s,” Moody said. “It’s a full-on sonic and visual assault. One minute you’ll see Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. A few minutes later it’s David Lee Roth, Axl Rose, Brian Johnson. We’re there to burn your eyes out of your head.”
With five video walls, a dozen fire pots shooting flames 30 feet in the air and spot-on costumes, the three singers rotate on a wheel, each one taking on different personas for a “rock ‘n’ roll smorgasbord,” said Moody, who does about seven or eight characters, including Simmons.
Before Hairball, Moody worked for a decade as a bassist for country star Billy Ray Cyrus and also was a member of the AC/DC tribute band Thunderstruck.
“I’m a country boy, but I grew up on everything,” he said. “My mom and father were huge country music fans, so I cut my teeth on the biscuits and gravy of country. But you sprinkle in Mötley Crüe with Dolly Parton, and that plate starts to taste really good.”
An athlete in high school, Moody never pursued music. Instruments were too expensive, and it was hard to form a band. But ever since he picked up Kiss’ 1976 album “Destroyer,” he knew he’d be doing music for a living. And he was right — opportunities began to come along after graduation.
For him, rock music is as necessary as oxygen. It’s all about the energy and empowerment.
“It’s the feeling you get when somebody thinks like you do and feels like you do and expresses it in a song,” he said. “It makes you want to drive your car faster and work out harder. And we couldn’t have done any of it without Chuck Berry and Little Richard.”
