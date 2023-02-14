Pop and R&B singer Gladys Knight will perform April 6 at Pikes Peak Center.

Tickets are $35 to $125 . Buy online at axs.com or pikespeakcenter.com.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner might be best known for her 1973 No. 1 hit "Midnight Train to Georgia" as well as the 1985 No. 1 single "That's What Friends are For," which she recorded with Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Dionne Warwick.

Knight started singing gospel at age 4 and a few years later won the grand prize on the TV show "Ted Mack's Amateur Hour." Her mom put together The Pips with Knight, which included her brother and sister and two cousins. Later the group was renamed Gladys Knight & The Pips, and their first album debuted in 1960 when Knight was 16.

The band's top 20 hits include “I Heard it Through the Grapevine," "Every Beat of My Heart," "Letter Full of Tears," “Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye),” “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination" and “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me."