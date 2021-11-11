When Woody Wiley went to the Boot Barn Hall for a concert in late September, it wasn’t for work.
But Wiley, who has his own band on top of a behind-the-scenes career in the industry, can’t turn his mind off music. Like when he watched Ward Davis, a Nashville-based country singer, perform an original song called “Last Monday of May.”
In the crowd with his wife, Wiley knew he wanted to cover the touching song about Memorial Day. And he had the perfect gig for it.
Wiley will debut his version of “Last Monday of May” on Friday during Vet Fest at Boot Barn Hall, an evening of music held in honor of Veteran’s Day. The concert, which also features Pueblo musicians Cody Cozz and Mitch Carter, is open to the public and is free for those who are actively serving or have served in the military.
“The song resonated pretty good with me,” Wiley said. “It’s very well-written and it’s about veterans, so it made sense for this show.”
It’s the kind of song that inspired the Colorado Springs musician to form his band, the Black Rose Band, about 12 years ago.
After learning to play the guitar at the age of 7, the Missouri native first had an affinity for rock music. He decided country tunes suited his voice better. And he decided he liked the genre’s stance on storytelling better.
“It’s more real,” Wiley said of country music. “It’s more emotional to hear songs about real things and things everybody can relate to. ”
Out of that came the Black Rose Band, a country cover band that always includes some George Strait and Garth Brooks in their live shows and has played live everywhere from the Colorado State Fair to a bar built out of two double-wide trailers.
Since starting the band, Wiley says he’s seen at least 30 bandmates come and go. He’s the glue that keeps the group going, which he does while working day jobs in sound and stage production.
“Music is just kind of in my blood,” he said.
So Wiley knows when a song stands out to him. That happened with “Last Monday of May,” which starts out from the perspective of a soldier who died in the Battle of Chancellorsville during the Civil War.
“There are seasons when it seems that everyone’s forgotten me,” the lyrics go, as told from the soldier’s lonely grave. “‘Til the last Monday in May.”
As the song continues, it mentions other wars from the past and “whatever wars are left to be.”
Davis released the song in May 2018 in honor of Operation Song, a nonprofit with the mission of empowering people in the military community to tell their stories through the process of songwriting. Proceeds from the song’s sales on iTunes go to Operation Song.
Wiley, whose brother and stepbrother are military veterans, says the song is special to him. And he’s looking forward to playing it live, along with some others that fit the Vet Fest theme, on Friday.
“The least we could do is play some music for them and thank them for what they’ve done for us,” Wiley said. “It’s just a matter of respect.”