To rising country artist Elvie Shane, his music is about one thing at the end of the day: feeling. Whether he’s listening to music or making it, it comes down to that.

“I just chase the feeling,” Shane said. “I hate even being labeled into one genre because I don’t really believe — especially with this new record — that it’s possible. I just follow art. I’m an artist. I follow things that make me feel something, and I’m not worried about if it’s going to be the next chart-topping single or anything.”

And generating those feelings is easier in more intimate venues, making Shane’s show at Boot Barn Hall on Saturday a familiar and preferred opportunity for him to share his music with listeners.

Having opened for stars such as Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Toby Keith, Shane has had his fair share of stadium shows and large venues. And while he hopes his career follows a similar upward trajectory, you always can find Shane on the sidewalk outside the venue at his shows, talking to fans.

“I’ve got a good little example of each way of doing things,” Shane said. “And I have to say my absolute favorite thing in the world to do is play a 250-1,000 cap room who really want to see you that night. It is so much cooler than playing an arena. Even if my career takes me there, I will always go back and do small clubs at least 10 times a year to keep knowing that feeling.”

In a culture of immediacy, musicians are far from immune from that pressure. Shane is taking the old school route to success, utilizing modern tools to aid him but not allowing them to be crutches.

“I think some artists get discouraged when the room isn’t full,” Shane said. “It’s like OK, if the room isn’t full, then make it smaller. Introduce yourself to those people with purpose and they’ll go tell their friends.”

This kind of intimacy is what Shane thrives on, and he’s had experiences with audience members coming up to him after shows and sharing that his set impacted them.

“I feel like I have a message for the masses, but I’m only there for one if that’s the only person that’s there to receive it,” Shane said. “You know, I’m a little bit of a ragtag dude myself. I like to smoke and drink, but I’m also strong in my faith.”

Shane was a preacher for a few years after high school and has what he refers to as a unique perspective on faith. After having a whiskey on the stage and talking a bit about his faith at a motorcycle rally show, a man approached Shane.

“He said, ‘Man, I’m 38 years old and I never felt like I could have a relationship with God until tonight,’” Shane said. “He said that he didn’t really think people like him could have a relationship with God for whatever reason — he was a biker guy with tattoos all over. That to me was amazing. It was worth the entire show.”

Tracks like his most recent release, “Baptized,” highlight Shane’s infusion of faith into his sound. His upcoming record, which he’ll be teasing over the next few months, will feature serious themes like his faith and personal friendship stories alongside expected country tracks.

“I never want to make the same record twice,” Shane said. “I’m going to dive into this record, and it’s going to be the most honest and raw stuff I’ve ever done. Obviously, I’ve only done one record so far, but even then I just see this bright-eyed and bushy-tailed kid getting his first record and publishing deal, thinking there was nothing wrong in the world.”

With no album release information set in stone yet, Shane is hitting the road and targeting smaller venues to pour into smaller communities and help cultivate his fan base. His show at Boot Barn Hall should be an accurate taste as to who Shane is as an artist now, and who he hopes to be.

“I don’t think I’m all that special,” Shane said. “I’m just another dude. It’s my job to create things. I always chase the feeling.”