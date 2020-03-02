Electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling will bring her "Artemis" tour to Colorado this summer.

The tour, supporting her 2019 chart-topping album of the same name, includes a stop on July 8 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tickets, $42.50-$85, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com.

Artists Kiesza and Mako will join her at Red Rocks.

Stirling described the tour as her "biggest and boldest show yet" in a news release. Among 36 dates across North America, the violinist and dancer will make her debut appearance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Stirling released her first album in 2012 and has appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" and “America’s Got Talent."