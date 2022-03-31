It’s not the draw of Oz promised at the end of this yellow brick road.
It’s the chance for applause that has these musical dreamers following along.
Deejays from around the country have entered a national competition series, called “Dancefestopia: Yellow Brick Road Tour,” with hopes of winning spots on a major festival stage.
The stage is a big one. Dancefestopia, a four-day music and camping event held outside Kansas City, Kan., will mark its 10th anniversary in September. The festival is known for hosting top artists in dance music and draws 60,000 attendees.
The “Yellow Brick Road Tour” — one of many “Wizard of Oz”-themed nods to the festival’s home in Kansas — started in 2019 as a way to find “emerging and untapped talent” to add to the lineup, said Charlie Greene, marketing manager for Dancefestopia.
“There is so much talent going around that we were unaware of,” Greene said. “When it comes time to bring in regional or local talent, we were just hitting the Kansas City market.”
With more than 50 stops planned in cities such as Panama City Beach, Fla., Chicago and Nashville, the tour is billed as “the largest deejay discovery project” in the country.
And it will visit The Black Sheep in Colorado Springs on Thursday.
Following the “Yellow Brick Road Tour” format, the show will feature eight to 10 local artists who submitted material and were selected by the Dancefestopia team.
They will each have at least 30 minutes to perform and battle for a slot at Dancefestopia, as determined by a crowd vote and input from judges.
Regional artists Izbo and Awesome Up are also slated to perform.
If you’re doing the math, this could add up to quite a lengthy event. Maybe around five hours?
“Yep,” Greene says, casually.
This could be prep for the main event. Dancefestopia is held in a remote area owned by Wildwood Education Center, which takes a break from hosting summer camps or school trips to let the festival run wild.
Music is known to be played at all hours, such as from early afternoon to at least 5 a.m.
Some of those tunes will come from a stage dedicated to the dozens of winners from the deejay competition. That stage will showcase artists from different cities and subgenres of dance music. They each will get an hourlong set.
“That way, they will have a true festival experience,” Greene said.
Even if artists don’t make it to Dancefestopia, shows like the one at The Black Sheep could be a big gig.
“If they’re someone that’s never performed a live show before, this gives them a chance to perform for a crowd,” Greene said. “And hopefully, they’ll get a little bit more reach than they previously had.”
There’s another motive for the tour: telling more people about Dancefestopia.
The fest has become well-known in the dance music world.
But Greene said they want to keep getting the word out about the festival with a venue nicknamed “Emerald City” and a bridge known as the Yellow Brick Road.
On Dancetopia’s website, it’s called the “home of happiness, love, and celebration” and “an escape from life’s pain, stresses and uncertainties.”
Perhaps there’s a glimpse to get of that Thursday at The Black Sheep.