Texas-based self-proclaimed “underdog troubadour” Aaron Watson will perform Saturday at the Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon. On the tail of his most recent release, “Seven Year Ache,” Watson is hitting the road with Jenna Paulette, who collaborated with him on the song.

In 2015, Watson made headlines with his record “The Underdog,” which landed a No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Country Album chart, a chart he’s appeared on five separate times. Other famous tracks like “Outta Style” and “Run Wild Horses” solidified Watson’s stance in the country music scene, despite remaining independent. In 2017, Watson became one of the few independent artists to earn a spot in country radio’s Top 10.

Watson has swum alongside the mainstream, kept afloat by his loyal fanbase who continues to come out to live shows and support him.

In an interview, Watson discussed his career post-pandemic, his favorite songs to perform live and the inspiration behind "Seven Year Ache." This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

You often talk about being a truly independent artist struggling against some of the more mainstream parts of the music industry. How did the pandemic affect your attitude toward your independence if at all? Have you noticed the industry shift?

I feel like the pandemic was hard on everyone — regardless of your occupation. But the music industry took a big hit and independent artists took an even larger hit due to not having the support financially from a major label. When an independent act isn't touring, that trickles down and affects so many more people than anyone realizes.

What is the main lesson you learned after your vocal rest? Was it easy to hop back on stage after that time off?

I quickly learned that I'm not invincible and that some things just weren't necessary. I had to learn to not yell at my kids sporting events like so many fathers on the sidelines. But more than anything, the vocal rest made me even more appreciative of the fact that I get to stand on stage and sing every night. I couldn't wait to get back out with the fans because I had craved performing the entire time I was on vocal rest.

What are some of your favorite tracks to perform live on tour? Are they fan favorites or deep cuts?

"July in Cheyenne" will always be one of my favorites to perform on tour because I wrote it during a very difficult time in my life, so I have several personal ties to that song. But more than anything, it's really more of a cowboy gospel song and I love hearing my fans sing it back to me. But outside of that, it's hard to pick a few favorites because even if a song is not my favorite, if one of my songs touches someone and I get to hear how the song impacted them — then it means the world to me.

“Seven Year Ache” sounds like the perfect song for this spring and summer. How did the collaboration with Jenna Paulette come about and what was the inspiration for the track?

I'm such a fan of Jenna's talent. She's an incredible artist and I've always loved her voice. When I first started working on the "Cover Girl" project, I knew Rosanne Cash's song "Seven Year Ache" had to be on it. Once I got in the studio with Jenna, I fell in love with the song even more. It's been wonderful to have her on tour so we can perform that song on stages all across the country.

When you talk about the "American Soul," what does that idea mean to you and how does patriotism play a role in your work?

To me, the "American Soul" means showing the many different walks of life in this country. My dad was a disabled veteran from the Vietnam War and he always took me to the VA hospital to see the work they do. I grew up learning about all of the men and women that have fought for our freedom and try so hard to honor them in my show each and every night because without them, I wouldn't be able to stand on stage and perform for hundreds or thousands of people.