Country singer Cody Johnson is the latest to grace the stage at Weidner Field.

The Billboard-charting star will perform June 22, according to a Thursday news release. Ticket prices are TBA and go on sale March 31. Go online to switchbacksfc.com/schedule.

Johnson self-released his first six albums, beginning in 2006. His first major label release, "Ain't Nothin to It," dropped in 2019, and his second, "Human: The Double Album," in 2021. His hit, "Til You Can't," earned him single and music video of the year awards from the Country Music Association.

Other hits include "Diamond in My Pocket," "Me and My Kind" and "Hat Made of Mistletoe."

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Rounding out the Weidner Field concert lineup are pop trio and brothers AJR on June 24 and metal band Five Finger Death Punch Aug. 25. Tickets are on sale now for both shows.