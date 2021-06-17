Brett Eldredge, the country singer behind songs such as "Don't Ya" and "Wanna Be That Song," is coming to Colorado Springs.
Eldredge is bringing "The Good Day" tour with special guest Morgan Evans to the Broadmoor World Arena on Oct. 28.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, at broadmoorworldarena.com, axs.com and livenation.com.
The tour will feature songs from Eldredge's critically-acclaimed recent album "Sunday Drive," as well as older fan favorites such as “Beat Of The Music" and “Love Someone."