The Trucks & Tunes Outlaw Weekend, a new country music and motorsports festival planned for Labor Day weekend in the Colorado Springs area, has been postponed to 2022.

Just 17 days before the inaugural festival was set to kick off at the Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain, organizers announced Tuesday that the four-day event was called off.

The decision to move the event back a year was "partly due to the increased concerns and discomfort surrounding COVID, as well as the size, level of quality and infancy of Trucks & Tunes Outlaw Weekend," a statement read.

Chelsy Offutt, the venue's director of communications, said the relatively last-minute decision comes after observing “recent national trends,” such as Anschutz Entertainment Group’s announcement that concert-goers will be required to show proof of vaccination. She also noted major events like the New Orleans Jazz Fest are moving to 2022 because of the spread of the Delta Covid-19 variant.

“We are just trying to keep a pulse on how people are feeling,” Offutt said. “It seems like things have shifted quickly in the last two weeks. We see the uncertainty in general, and people being a little bit unsure of wanting to make as many plans."

The festival's lineup included musical acts such as Rodney Atkins, Adam Calhoun, Nappy Roots as well as Colorado native Ashlie Amber. Tickets for a three-day pass were on sale for $295.

Tickets are now on sale for the festival's new dates of Sept. 2-5, 2022. Current ticket holders have the option to get a refund or roll their current ticket purchase to next year.

The raceway's annual Hot Rod Rock & Rumble is still scheduled for Aug. 27-29 and will be the venue’s last multi-day music and motorsports event of 2021. It comes with a "100-percent COVID refund policy."

For more info, visit truckstunes.com.