If you go

What: "Lumberjacks in Love," by Theatreworks

When: Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Fridays, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9

Where: Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.

Price: $10-$36.75; 255-8181, entcenterforthearts.org

Something else: Scholar and designer chat, 6:45 p.m. Thursdays; Prologue, 2:30 p.m. Sunday; Artist conversation with actors, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 following the show