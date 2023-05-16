Under the direction of Josep Caballé-Domenech the musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and its audiences were challenged to grow.

And grow they did, musically and culturally.

But the time has come for Caballé-Domenech to say goodbye. After a dozen years, the Philharmonic's ninth music director and conductor will depart after this weekend's two performances of Gustav Mahler's "Symphony No. 9." The concerts are Saturday and Sunday at Pikes Peak Center.

"No one has made a bigger mark than Josep artistically," said Philharmonic President and CEO Nathan Newbrough. "He’s devoted to making it the finest orchestra it can be and he’s accomplished that. The orchestra is playing in a way today that many of them would not have dreamed possible 13 years ago. They’re doing it because of his work. He's helped them believe more is possible."

Mahler's ninth symphony is frequently performed when a music director is changing roles or stepping away, Newbrough says. The Philharmonic musicians last played the piece near the end of former Music Director Lawrence Leighton Smith's tenure from 2000 to 2011.

"It’s a deeply meaningful piece," Newbrough said. "And it is for the musicians. They’ve been talking about this performance all year long, and preparing for it artistically and emotionally."

Mahler's work is often interpreted as his farewell to life, partly due to the 19th century belief and Mahler's own superstition that ninth symphonies rang a death knell for the composers who dared write them. Evidence came in the form of Ludwig van Beethoven and Franz Schubert, who died after finishing ninth symphonies, and Anton Bruckner, who died trying to finish his.

If you go What: "Symphony No. 9" by Colorado Springs Philharmonic, with conductor and music director Josep Caballé-Domenech When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. Price: $25; 575-9632, axs.com, pikespeakcenter.com, csphilharmonic.org

In the two years preceding his ninth, Mahler's 4-year-old daughter died of scarlet fever and he was diagnosed with a fatal heart condition, though that's not what killed him. A blood infection took him in 1911, a year before his symphony premiered.

"It’s an artistic achievement with some of the most beautiful musical themes you’ll find anywhere," Newbrough said. "Some of those are so subtle they can only be noticed after multiple hearings of the piece. It's a musician's dream to perform it. It also holds wonders for audience members."

As a last thank you for his contributions to the cultural life in the Pikes Peak region and the symphony, the Philharmonic's board of directors will bestow the organization's greatest honor upon Caballé-Domenech, that of conductor laureate. In a short ceremony before each performance this weekend he will be presented with the new title, making him the first music director in the Philharmonic's history to be given the honor.

"In any community its professional symphony orchestra holds a special obligation to be among the leaders in the cultural spirit of the community," Newbrough said. "I don’t know that we’ve always lived up to that promise, but under Josep's leadership the Philharmonic is now an example of the finest work you'll find any place, including cities much larger than us. I’d hold our musicians up against musicians in larger cities every day of the week because of the dedication and spirit they bring to every performance."

With his duties completed, Caballé-Domenech, who lives with his family in Berlin, Germany, will continue his tenure as chief conductor of Germany's Moritzburg Festival Orchestra, as well as his conducting schedule throughout Europe.

A 14-member committee, which includes Newbrough, Philharmonic musicians and members of the community, will continue to search for Caballé-Domenech's replacement. The application deadline has closed and resulted in more than 250 interested conductors from around the globe. Newbrough expects the process to take a year or more.

"We know it’s not an easy thing to identity the next music director," he said. "There's a lot of tenderness about his stepping aside, but also a level of curiosity about the future."