Dawn’s early light is taking a backseat to Colorado Springs’ annual Star Spangled Symphony and Fourth of July Fireworks this year.

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will host a free community concert at the Pikes Peak Center beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tickets must be reserved in advance. If attendees can’t make it to the event center or would rather stay on their porches, the concert will be broadcast on five radio stations (Sunny 106.3, KCME 88.7, Peak 92.9, Y96.9 and KVOR 740 AM) as well as on KKTV.

From 1 p.m. until the fireworks show, Xfinity and Kona Ice will distribute free sweet treats across 10 neighborhood locations.

Beginning around 9:15 p.m., there will be 10 firework displays with four open to the public and six dependent on the specific venue’s requirements. A map with the displays and sanctioned areas can be found online.

Although the concert’s official program is said to be announced from the stage, there’s at least one track attendees can be sure to hear.