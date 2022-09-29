The Colorado Springs Philharmonic kicks off its new season this weekend with its largest ensemble ever and a performance that “flings wide the doors” on what’s to come in the group’s 96th year, said president and CEO Nathan Newbrough.
Edward Elgar’s “Enigma,” written more than a century ago, is one of the most famous musical compositions by an Englishman, permeating pop culture and appearing in movie scores such as the 2017 World War II film “Dunkirk.”
It’s also one of music’s most enduring mysteries.
“It’s a series of variations, where the composer writes one melody and expounds on that. One of the most interesting things about the ‘Enigma’ is each of the variations is based on someone in his life, someone he knew well,” Newbrough said.
Precisely who inspired each variation is a secret Elgar took to his grave.
“He kept it a very closely guarded secret through all of his life, and it’s a mystery that keeps us interested to this day,” Newbrough said.
Mysteries aside, Newbrough said the composition is one of the “most gorgeous and heartbreaking” pieces of music ever written.
“It means a lot to me as a music lover. It’s extraordinary. We think it’s a fitting way to begin the concert season,” he said.
In addition to the composition by Elgar, the Philharmonic’s season opener features guest pianist Jorge Luis Prats, an award-winning, Cuban-born musician who’s played with orchestras around the world, performing Sergei Prokofiev’s second piano concerto.
“It’s his first time performing with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. He’s an extraordinary virtuoso,” Newbrough said.
This season will be the last for longtime music director, Josep Caballé Domenech, who’s been with the Philharmonic for 12 years and is its second-longest-serving music director.
In his final season, Caballé Domenech will lead the Philharmonic through interpretations of familiar classical compositions as well as renditions of far more modern works, including a performance of “Rocket Man: The Music of Elton John” in late October.
“We asked Josep to make (this season) his own, to make it very, very special,” Newbrough said. “I think our audiences will see throughout the season that Josep’s character really comes through.”
Founded as a professional orchestra in 1927, the Philharmonic recently hired eight additional musicians, swelling its ranks to the largest ensemble in its history.
“They’re all young, but very experienced and masters of their craft,” Newbrough said. “We can’t wait to get them into the orchestra and performing with their new colleagues.”