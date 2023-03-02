Get together and have a good time as Colorado Springs musicians pay tribute to legendary songwriters Harry Chapin and John Prine.

Stargazers Theatre will host the tribute concert Friday evening featuring local musicians Joe Uveges, Sean Anglum, Lewis Mock, Stephen Foster, Cindy Greene and John Hooton.

“We’re just looking forward to playing; it’s always a fun time,” said Anglum, who is in a trio with Mock and Foster. “The folks that are fans of the different songwriters that we do, they show up and sing along and cheer and have a great time.”

The American folk singers Chapin and Prine are known for their evocative, heartfelt songs. Chapin’s devastating song “Cat’s in the Cradle” earned him an induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame, while Prine joined the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003 for his work.

“It’s fun to play the music that we’ve played through the years as fans ourselves of these different writers,” Anglum said.

Anglum’s trio will be focusing on Prine, while Uveges will be taking the lead on Chapin.

“We’re all huge John Prine fans,” Anglum said. “We’re leaving the heavy lifting for the Harry Chapin set to Joe and those folks.”

For Anglum, covering Prine will be a special experience. When Anglum was in college, he fondly remembers meeting Prine when he booked shows for the school.

“We’ve looked to John Prine for years as one of the benchmarks of writing a great acoustic song,” Anglum said.

“We’re kind of hitting all the marks. We’re doing some uptempo kind of stuff, and we’re doing some slow, bittersweet things.”

In addition to the music, the musicians will put on a lively performance including stories from the performers.

“We try to throw in a few anecdotes in between the songs of how we might have learned the song, or one of our interactions with John Prine or Harry Chapin through the years,” he said.

Audiences who are familiar with Prine and Chapin will be in for a treat, Anglum said.

“It’s reverent enough to the two songwriters that I think people that are fans of Harry Chapin and John Prine will come away pretty happy that they’ve gotten to hear their heroes’ songs again,” he said.

“It’s just a nice way to remind people that there are great songwriters like this out there.”