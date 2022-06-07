Colorado Springs lost a colorful actor, musician and music teacher in Howard Kirstel last month.
The man who acted and sang in many Pikes Peak region shows and once played guitar in a band with the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia died May 23. He was 78. His wife Gretchen Kirstel preceded him in death in 2014. He's survived by a daughter and stepson.
Many knew him as "Red," a nickname his curly red hair earned him in San Francisco in the '60s and '70s, where he played in solo and group ensembles and became friends with a who's who list of musicians, including Joan Baez and Phil Lesh. And then Garcia, along with future Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, invited him to play guitar in their pre-Grateful Dead band dubbed Mother McCree’s Mississippi Mud-Stomping Marching Band and Tea Society.
They played jug music, a mix of blues, ragtime and jazz, for about six months before parting ways: "Jug music went out of favor around 1963, and after that, they started getting more heavily into drugs, particularly LSD, so I kind of went a separate way. Jerry and some of the other guys got a crash pad up near The Haight, and to the best of my knowledge they were just doing drugs and music," Kirstel told The Gazette in 2011.
He went on to found the folk and rock group We Three in the late '60s, while still playing in several jazz ensembles and a marching band and acting with the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.
Kirstel moved to the Springs in 1979, and became heavily involved in the theater community, performing in shows at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, where he worked as a drama coach, and other companies.
Theater and film actor Bruce Carter first met Kirstel during a local production of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," in which Kirstel played Chief Bromden. Later, he watched Kirstel star as Tevye in the FAC musical "Fiddler on the Roof."
"I was struck by how forthcoming he was," Carter said, "and how experienced he was with public performance. His stories were always wonderful to listen to."
A few years later, Carter began a nine-year stint of vocal lessons with Kirstel, who also taught piano and guitar: "He was a very warm, caring teacher."
“I hope that when my students migrate away from me, they go away with the feeling that music is fun, they can do it and they can enjoy it for the rest of their lives," Kirstel told The Gazette in 2011.
Kathy Paradise will always remember the original music Kirstel composed for Craft Production Resource, a group that stages short, original plays by Colorado playwrights.
"He was a gentle man. He had a great laugh, and was a very sharing and caring man," Paradise said. "He always wanted to do his very best for the audience, whatever that was."