Gustav Mahler’s wife, Alma, worried her husband would curse their family by finishing his song cycle, “Kindertotenlieder.”

Unfortunately, her fears came true.

The Austrian composer and conductor was in the middle of his work that was titled for a German word that translates into “songs of the death of children.” He had finished three of the five songs before their daughter, Maria, was born in 1902, and Alma was nervous that if he finished the last two, something would happen to Maria.

“She was concerned it would bring a bad omen because of the text, and that’s what ended up happening,” said New York City-based mezzo-soprano Mary Phillips. “It was really tragic. The song cycle premiered and his daughter, who was 4, got scarlet fever and died. This is something the audience really needs to know about these pieces.”

Phillips will be a guest vocalist on Mahler’s 1905 28-minute piece with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic this weekend. The orchestra also will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3. Music director Josep Caballé-Domenech will conduct the performances Saturday and Sunday at Ent Center for the Arts.

The death of his daughter wasn’t Mahler’s first close encounter with grief. Growing up, eight of his siblings died, and later he lost another brother to suicide.

Though the work isn’t light, Phillips considers it especially timely in today’s world, as she brings up what she knows is a fraught subject — the country’s string of school shootings.

“I’m so glad Colorado Springs is doing it because it’s so important to mourn these children,” Phillips said. “I have a child. I can’t imagine losing your child. This is going to be sad, but we have to try to honor everyone’s memory. Mahler finished the music a year or so later after his daughter died. He went into a deep depression.”

While this is Phillips’ second time performing “Kindertotenlieder,” and the first she’s done it with an orchestra, she’s sung many other Mahler works in the past, including his symphonies No. 2, 3 and 8. She most admires the way he was able to infuse a piece with emotion.

“He has a way of writing complex harmonies and vocal lines that have a soulfulness to them,” Phillips said. “I love how he grabs the text and the story and puts it in the music and expresses the words. For a singer to have words — we’re fortunate that way — versus instrumentalists who want to show emotion through a phrase, a given series of notes. But for us, because we have words, it becomes more theatrical, like a major drama.”

Beethoven’s 1805 piece was first met with criticism, due to its length, about 45 to 60 minutes depending on the conductor. Now the piece is considered a groundbreaking musical event of the 19th century.

The great composer intended to dedicate the symphony to Napoleon Bonaparte, whom he admired, until he heard Napoleon declared himself emperor in 1804. It so greatly angered him that he used a knife to erase his dedication to the French general from the title page, leaving a hole in the paper. When reprinted, the new dedication read: “A heroic symphony ... composed to celebrate the memory of a great man.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270