Chanticleer, the triple Grammy Award-winning men’s a cappella ensemble, will be performing a concert at First United Methodist Church on Sunday. The program, titled “Labyrinths”, takes listeners through the twists and turns of a labyrinth of music, including haunting Renaissance pieces, music written specifically for Chanticleer and familiar contemporary pieces.
The world-renowned ensemble was established in 1978 and is based in San Francisco. This is the 44th season for the diverse group of 12 male singers, and they will be performing both nationally and internationally. Impressive musical backgrounds include careers as teachers, concert artists, church musicians, and songwriters. One member is the past director of the Yale Whiffenpoofs (the oldest and best-known collegiate a cappella group in the United States); another performed at Hong Kong Disneyland.
“Chanticleer is unique,” says music director Tim Keeler. “We are lucky we get to spend all of our time singing choral music and ensemble music.
“Part of the magic of Chanticleer is having 12 professional performers making music onstage without a conductor. It creates a very intimate experience for the audience, as there is an immediate connection with the performers.”
Chanticleer, the namesake for the ensemble, was the clear-singing rooster in Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales.” All of the group members live in the San Francisco area and perform 100 concerts per year worldwide. Chanticleer is one of only two full-time choral ensembles in the United States.
“This is the best job in the world,” says Gerrod Pagenkopf, group member and assistant music director. “There is no better way to see the world and do what we love, which is to sing… We get so much energy from the audience, and find it gives us so much joy.”
The repertoire of Chanticleer spans 10 centuries and includes musical pieces ranging from Gregorian chants and Renaissance pieces to spirituals, jazz and contemporary favorites. Sunday’s program covers a wide range of styles. Familiar tunes include “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell, and “Stormy Weather” by Harold Arlen (arranged especially for Chanticleer by Gene Puerling). “On A Clear Day” is a new album coming out next spring and will figure into this program.
Douglas Grogan, director of music at First United Methodist Church, is excited about the opportunity to host Chanticleer.
“For our city to continue to thrive and have a positive impact on the lives of others, our community needs to support the performing arts and artists,” he says. “In doing so, we can make sure that Colorado Springs residents have the opportunity to experience world-class music right here at home.”
Rev. Lynn Hurst, minister of music at Broadmoor Community Church, has attended multiple Chanticleer concerts over the years. She describes their musicality as having an ethereal essence, with expert harmony and tonal quality.
“This is what music will be like in heaven,” she says.