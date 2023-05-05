The Chamber Orchestra of the Springs will end its season with a bang — with a program featuring music from Oscar-winning composer Michael Abels and French trailblazer Louise Farrenc.

The orchestra will have two performances this weekend, including a Saturday evening concert at Broadmoor Community Church and a Sunday afternoon show at First Christian Church. Internationally acclaimed pianist Adam Zukiewic will be featured as a guest performer as the orchestra ends its 39th season.

“We bring together diverse voices, usually in every single concert,” said Thomas Wilson, the orchestra’s music director. “In this particular case, it’s all sort of a reflection of how we program an entire season, because each of the pieces comes from different people requesting things.”

The concert will begin with an overture by Farrenc, an acclaimed French composer and pianist of the Romantic period. Wilson described the work as a “really fun piece.”

“We’ve really worked hard to bring women composers forward,” Wilson said. “We played her third symphony years ago. The audience was saying, ‘We have to hear more.’”

From there, the orchestra will tackle Abel’s “Global Warming,” a piece about connections in folk music. The title refers to the warming of global relations after the Cold War.

“He was noticing how so much of the different folk music from different cultures has a similar style, a similar construction,” Wilson said. “It’s basically a set of folk dances that just travels around the world, in different styles. So it’s pretty cool.”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The concert will continue with a larger-than-life piece by Chopin, a variation of a theme by Mozart. This piece will feature pianist Zukiewic, who teaches at the University of Northern Colorado.

“It’s something I’ve wanted us to play for a while,” Wilson said. “It’s very early Chopin, and it’s a way for young Chopin to show himself off and to show his incredible technique.”

The concert will conclude with Max Bruch’s first symphony.

“This particular piece is just absolutely gorgeous. We’ve gotten requests from audience members for Bruch’s symphonies, because they just don’t seem to get played anywhere else in town,” Wilson said. “This is sort of right smack dab in the middle of the Romantic era, just beautiful, flowing melodies, and it’s really a challenging work.”

Doors open one hour before the performances, which will include a pre-concert lecture by Colorado College music professor Michael Grace.

“It’s a great way to come hear some familiar composers, but also hear some new things,” Wilson said. “Audiences always love it when there’s a piano soloist, so that’s kind of a big deal.”