The motto of the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs is: “For the love of music.” This weekend presents an opportunity for music lovers to attend a short, 90-minute concert that is uplifting and on the lighter side.
“For us, the goal is to have a place for our community to come together; for everybody to have a fun experience with some familiar faces, and music that is going to make you smile,” says Jacob Pope, executive director.
With “Laughter and Joy,” the ensemble focuses on an experimental repertoire, with a few surprises thrown into the program that are sure to delight the audience.
The Chamber Orchestra of the Springs is in its 39th season, having performed its first concert in 1983. Musical director Thomas Wilson (associate conductor of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic), has been the conductor of the region’s premier chamber ensemble since 1996.
What is unique about the ensemble is that the musicians, numbering 35 to 40, are locals from the Pikes Peak region, and two of the soloists are members of the ensemble.
“Many of them are teachers at the Colorado Springs Conservatory or members of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. You will see these people again if you engage with classical music in the region,” Pope said.
“We do make a big effort to make ourselves a different experience by using soloists from our community. The audience has access to our musicians after the concerts to get to know them personally.”
A local favorite is clarinetist Ian Buckspan, a highly praised soloist, experienced musician and dedicated teacher. “I’m very excited to play this concerto (one by Sergei Prokofiev) because it is rarely played. It is a unique piece with connections to the former Colorado Springs conductor, Lawrence Leighton Smith,” who has conducted the piece.
Buckspan is aware that when “music students attend my concerts,” it becomes “part of their education … to get to see a concerto performance.”
Also unique to the Chamber Orchestra is that selections performed frequently feature historically excluded composers: those who are still living, women, or people of color. Pope is impressed with the “stunning patron loyalty — we sit in a nontraditional niche.”
Pope joined the organization in August as the first executive director. He is excited that the group made this kind of investment in its future. Long-range plans include artistic growth, service to the community and embarking on new initiatives. Sponsored competitions provide educational and performance opportunities in the categories of Young Artist, and Emerging Soloist. Outreach programs foster the goal of the ensemble: “Music for all — music by all.”
The program and featured soloists:
• Camille Saint-Saëns — Odelette, op. 162 (Allison Gioscia, flute).
• Sergei Prokofiev — Clarinet Concerto (from Flute Sonata, Op. 94, orch. Kennan) (Ian Buckspan, clarinet).
• Howard Hanson — Pastorale for Oboe, Harp & Strings, op. 38 (Jenna Hunt, harp, Angie Burtz, oboe),
• Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 94 in G Major “Surprise.”