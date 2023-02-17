Chamber Orchestra of the Springs is a grassroots success story.

Four decades ago, when the Colorado Springs Symphony (now Colorado Springs Philharmonic) didn’t have positions for them, some Springs musicians created their own chamber orchestra. After forming in 1982, the group played its first concert the following year.

Run by the musicians, the orchestra was a “let’s get together and play and do a performance every now and then” kind of group. But eventually it morphed into a nonprofit, hired a tiny staff and put together a board. The 35-person-strong auditioned group will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year.

“Over the years we’ve improved the quality of music, gotten more interesting with programming, done more outreach and educational programs, and collaborated with other organizations,” said Chamber Orchestra of the Springs music director Thomas Wilson. “We’ve made the chamber into one of the more important arts organizations and one of the bigger collaborators as well.”

The orchestra’s 2023-2024 season launches in September. Wilson describes it as a mix of familiar classics, works by major composers that many haven’t heard, and new music. Subscriptions are on sale now — call 719-633-3649 or go online to chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.

“We’re being very picky about that,” said Wilson, a trumpet player who also serves as associate conductor for the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. “We want to have music that’s interesting for the audience, and we love to see diverse voices as well.”

One standout concert is the annual Organ Spectacular, which opens the season Sept. 17 at First United Methodist Church, and features “Ciacona in F Minor” by Johann Pachelbel, arranged for organ and orchestra by Wilson.

“We’re one of the cities lucky enough to have an organ in fantastic condition and a space to fit an orchestra,” Wilson said. “We can offer a repertoire people don’t usually get to hear.”

Unlike many other orchestras around the country, the Chamber Orchestra made it through the pandemic without laying off musicians or cutting their pay. And last year they hired the nonprofit’s first executive director, Jacob Pope, who was most recently the production manager for Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

“As most arts organizations were digging themselves out of the pandemic the chamber said we’re ready to go to the next level and bring someone on full time,” Pope said. “The decision to not lay anyone off or cut pay was an investment that is paying off. We’re in a better position than any other orchestra in the country. We have momentum that we built up during the pandemic.”

