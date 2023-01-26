Novelist Thomas Wolfe said you can’t go home again.

But two members of Stillhouse Junkies, a bluegrass-flavored, Durango-based trio, might disagree.

After moving from their southwestern Colorado home, Alissa Wolf and Cody Tinnin returned to their roots and found success. Wolf, a fiddle player and singer, was tired of her job doing sales in Washington, D.C., while Tinnin, a double bassist, banjo player and singer, was done being a chef in Austin, Texas.

They happened to move back to Durango about six years ago, around the same time guitarist, mandolin player and singer Fred Kosak said goodbye to his life as a Boston high school teacher to pursue a new chapter living in a mountain town.

After running into each other at music jams around town, the three settled into a comfortable rhythm five years ago, and now have a record label and four albums to their name. They’ll perform Friday at Ent Center for the Arts.

“With bands you want musical chemistry,” Kosak said. “We click on stage, and we’re on the same page. We want it to be a project about original music, and we were all committed to be on the road.”

Though group members acknowledges their frequent bluegrass designation, they like to describe their sound as progressive original roots, and steal inspiration from a number of genres, including funk, blues, jazz and Americana.

Kosak started playing guitar at 15 and first heard bluegrass music in eighth grade, when his mom started playing the mandolin at festivals. Bluegrass was a good genre for him due to its inclusive and supportive nature.

“It’s a musical world that’s more inviting than other genres because you don’t have to find people who want to be in a band,” he said. “You get together people who like bluegrass and chances are you know the material and the songs. And it got me into singing. Bluegrass is sing along-y.”

The Junkies also jive well when it comes to a shared love of small towns, particularly Colorado mountain towns. Their last album, “Small Towns,” released in September, features 11 original songs, with titles including “Evergreen,” “Moonlight Over Ridgway” and “Five Doors Down in Leadville,” and one cover — Fleetwood Mac’s “Never Going Back Again,” off their 1977 “Rumours” album.

“We’re all from small towns,” Kosak said. “As songwriters, small towns have the best stories a lot of the time. There’s a lot you can draw from.”

