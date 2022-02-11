It had been months since I last heard the song.
On a recent evening at Icons, a piano bar in Colorado Springs, one of the bartenders covered a song called “Collide” by Howie Day. It’s a cheesy coffeeshop pop love song from 2004. It’s not the kind of tune you’d expect to send someone down an emotional spiral.
But there I was.
I swayed and sang along, joining others around me who were delighted to hear the fun throwback.
My mind went somewhere else. It went to a brewery patio on a sunny summer afternoon. I don’t remember how, but “Collide” got stuck in our heads. I don’t remember what we talked about, but I remember holding hands and walking all over town and singing the chorus of that song whenever we weren’t talking. Looking back, I cringe at how annoying this must’ve looked (and sounded) to others around us. But new love has a way of revealing just how annoying you’re capable of behaving.
The song quickly went on “our” playlist, a collection of songs on Spotify that we liked or made us think of each other.
It started as a joke, but “Collide” seemed to seriously fit the unlikely circumstances of us coming together.
Within a couple of months, our circumstances hit a different kind of collision. We were over.
I’ve been through a significant breakup or two, so I know the steps. You unfollow the social media accounts, take the photos off the fridge and find a new place to hang out on Friday nights. You try not to think about them. You delete the playlist.
But those songs we listened to and loved together — the ones that became “our songs” — don’t just go away. So do you have to stop listening to them? Do you have to break up with those, too?
Even if you do, removing songs from memories isn’t as simple as burning old letters or donating their sweatshirt.
Songs have a way of following you, whether you’re at the restaurant or the grocery store.
It could be years later, but suddenly you’re thinking about that sunny day and questioning how things turned so dark so quickly.
This is the excruciatingly beautiful thing about music. We can be moving in one direction, but the right song can send us back down memory lane.
I’m thinking about this because it’s almost Valentine’s Day, the little season for love and love songs. I happen to love this category of music, no matter my relationship status.
But my favorite love songs are each tethered to stories that ended in heartbreak.
When I’m listening to “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton, “Wherever is Your Heart” by Brandi Carlile or “New Year’s Day” by Taylor Swift, I see flashes of people I’ve loved and lost.
I see the good parts. I see the morning coffee by the river. The late-night talks on the roof. It’s a reminder of how sweet love can be.
So, I don’t want to hate these songs just because those love stories have ended. At least not all of them. Some songs, just like some love stories, belong in the past. Other songs are just always going to be part of your life.
The other night, while making dinner with some friends, a song called “Happiness” by Taylor Swift came on.
We had just been joking about the mess I was making in the kitchen. Then my friend’s mind went somewhere else. It went to those months she spent trying to get over a bad breakup when she listened to “Happiness” daily.
“There’ll be happiness after you,” the song goes. “But there was happiness because of you. Both of these things can be true.”
Maybe the same sentiment applies for love songs. The right one can come along at the right time to be the soundtrack for your specific happiness. When that one is over, another perfect love song is probably on the way.