It would make sense to be worried about Lillie Mae.

More so than most musicians sidelined during the pandemic, Mae hasn’t known much of a life off the road. She’s been touring in some capacity since age 3.

Growing up in a family of musicians that traveled in a motorhome playing theme parks and fairs, Mae never knew another way. And she never wanted another way, leaning naturally into the road warrior lifestyle while she mastered the fiddle and other instruments, including her voice. So the 30-year-old means it when she says her childhood, teenage years and 20s were consumed by getting from one stage to the next.

“I was always seeing a different city or a different town every single day,” she said. “And I was just down to roll with it. If you grow up with that much constant stimulation, you get acclimated to something.”

So how did someone like her react to the news that she’d have to cancel her tour and spend an unknown amount of time at home in Nashville, Tenn.?

Unexpectedly, she was just fine with it. At first.

“It was like I got a break for the first time in my life,” Mae said. “I took it happily.”

She gardened. She took in some more foster animals. She wrote and co-wrote a lot of songs. She watched TV and spent time with family members in her quarantine bubble. Slowing down, she said, was “beautiful.”

And then?

“Then,” Mae said, “of course things start to boil up.”

Depression sneaked back in. She had lot on her mind, like the recent death of one of her best friends. She got pregnant and lost the baby. She missed seeing her friends and the faces of strangers every day. And the pandemic was waging on.

“Just emotionally, I was like, woah,” she said. “But I had a bunch of stuff to write about.”

Mae also had time to reflect on how far she’s come.

She and her siblings spent years hustling to make it in music. Mae’s name got some extra swag in her 20s, when Jack White of The White Stripes and now The Raconteurs took notice. Mae played with his band on tour and on albums before getting the ultimate stamp of approval: She got signed by White’s label, Third Man Records, which has a heavy-hitting artist list including Loretta Lynn, The Shins and Bob Dylan.

New fans were introduced to Mae as a small-but-spitfire type who could play a mean fiddle and sang about honky tonks and heartache and honestly hard stories. She didn’t fit in a box, as she called herself a country girl while rocking a nose ring and a shaved head hairdo.

That look came after years of “squashing myself to suit someone else,” as she wrote on Instagram once.

“Someone else” probably applies to fans and the music industry as much as it applies to romantic partners, which Mae describes as “terrible situation after terrible situation.”

You can hear that struggle in her music, as one of her earlier songs laments, “Good things are meant to go wrong.”

Her second solo album, which came out in late 2019, opens with the lyrics, “I ain’t your baby, even though I thought I’d be.”

Mae says she isn’t exactly that girl anymore.

“I don’t feel like this wounded creature who is seeking love,” she said. “I was in that head space for a long time.”

In recent years, she’s learned to follow advice from motivational phrases like, “Whatever it is that you want and need in this life, speak it into existence.” Or, “You are what you eat.”

In her own words, she puts it this way: “It’s just that my eyes are open to more beautiful things in life and more important things. Instead of getting my heart broken constantly, I’m on a different page.”

Maybe, she says, that perspective comes with age.

The things that have gotten Mae here — at another peak in her music career even after a pandemic and after ending her deal with Third Man Records — haven’t changed.

She’s still one of the best fiddlers in the biz and her voice is still something special, a mix of soft and edgy reminiscent of the lead singer of The Chicks, formerly The Dixie Chicks. Her Southern accent goes back and forth between curse words and charming phrases like, “fixin’ to” and “I reckon.” Friends describe her as having the personality of a 65-year-old truck driver, which she thinks is “pretty accurate.”

And Mae still always puts on one heck of a show. It’s a skill she’s been perfecting for as long as she could walk.

As she’s back on tour, with a stop at The Black Sheep in Colorado Springs, Mae says she feels like “the luckiest girl in the world.” Her Instagram profile offers a glimpse, complete with photos of a blond-haired Mae smiling next to her sister or smiling on stage.

“Things had gotten a bit dark,” Mae said. “Now it feels like there’s a rainbow over my head.”