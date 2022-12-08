Miracles, music and magi.

That’s what the Central City Opera hopes to bring to Armstrong Hall this Sunday as the group stops in Colorado Springs to perform the Christmas classic “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”

Noted as the first opera written for television, “Amahl and the Night Visitors” premiered on Dec. 24, 1951. NBC ran the show as an annual Christmas special until 1966.

Colorado vocalist Jennifer DeDominici, who will perform as the Mother in the production, described the show as a “great introductory opera.”

“It’s a great opera for people who don’t know if they’re going to enjoy opera, because it’s accessible in that way — its in English, its relatively short,” DeDominici said.

Inspired by Hieronymus Bosch’s “The Adoration of the Magi,” composer Gian Carlo Menotti tells the story of a shepherd boy named Amahl, who lives with his widowed mother.

The pair are stunned when three kingly strangers ask to stop for shelter on their journey to Bethlehem. The three wise men, guided by a magical star, restore Amahl’s faith as they tell him about the child they are seeking.

“It’s a Christmas story that is really about the strength of this young disabled boy, and how he ends up creating a miracle for himself and his mother,” DeDominici said. “It intertwines with the traditional Christmas story.”

The limited-run series features a full orchestra, conducted by Central City Opera music director John Baril.

“Musically, its going to be very high level,” DeDominici said. “The music is very evocative, very storytelling on its own.”

The director, Iliana Lucero Barron, plans to include local singers in the ensemble and chorus at each performance location, DeDominici said. With Central City Opera’s opening show in Colorado Springs, Colorado College students will join the cast as members of the ensemble — a part of the show DeDominici looks forward to as a voice instructor at the college.

“I have some of my students who will be performing with me for that particular performance, so that’s pretty special,” she said.

After hitting Colorado Springs, the opera will stop in Boulder to perform at First United Methodist Church on Dec. 13 and 14, and then in Denver at Trinity United Methodist Church for performances Dec. 16-18.

The show stars Javier Abreu as King Kaspar, Paul Griggsby as King Balthazar, Jonathan Hays as King Melchior, Jerome Síbulo as the Page and Brian Erickson and Kason Nicholas sharing the role of Amahl.