Jerry Cordova and Travis Duncan met in 2017, performing in a band called The Bureaucrats. The band, as hinted at in the name, was made up of about a half dozen city employees.

Duncan left his job with the city soon after Cordova joined The Bureaucrats, but the two decided to stay in touch. Just a few weeks after leaving, Duncan rang Cordova.

"He got back and said he was putting out an album, and (I) suddenly thought, ‘Well, let me help you with that,’” Cordova recalled. “Let's do that for a year, and write some songs, play together some more, and then see what comes of it.”

And, it went well.

"That led to, ‘Let's do some writing and see how this works,’ and it went really well, and so I’d bring some chords to him and he’d give me some lyrics or vice versa,” Cordova said. “Before we knew it, we had like three hours of music of original tunes. It's been a blessing.”

Cordova and Duncan now make up the musical duo Spur, a local Americana-folk band that performs original songs around Colorado Springs.

“I think we have similar personality types, and we've both really enjoyed just the artistic process of making music together,” Duncan said.

Both public employees by day — Cordova an outreach coordinator for Colorado Springs stormwater enterprise and Duncan a public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife — the pair spend their free time creating and fine-tuning their music.

“Luckily, I don't sleep much,” Cordova joked. “It's a challenge when you work 40 hours plus a week, and you're called. We both do things that involve not only our organizations, but the public. ... I look for any opportunity I can to have a guitar by me and continue playing and strumming and create.”

“I've been fiddling with sound in one way or another since I was, you know, in elementary school, so it's just like part of me. And so you make time for it, right? It finds you,” Duncan added.

Practicing on Mondays and communicating throughout the week, the duo has found a rhythm that works for them.

"iPhones are fantastic for just like recording little sketches and coming back to them and fleshing them out later,” Duncan said. “We both have busy work lives and have to be kind of flexible, and let each other know when stuff's changing, or when we might have to reschedule practice.”

The band got its name from Duncan, who was inspired by an English literary journal depicting Western cowboys, titled “Spur.” He discovered the journal at a museum during a trip to England.

“It was so strange to see all these depictions of the American West through British eyes in this literary journal called ‘Spur,’” Duncan said. "It just kind of awoke for me the cool meaning of the word.”

There were some other contenders, like Wire and Wood, but the pair agreed that Spur embodied the duo.

"I always liked the idea of a band called Spur,” Duncan said.

Cordova and Duncan play a variety of instruments. Duncan, who is also on the mic, plays acoustic guitar, harmonica, squeezebox, the fiddle and a kick drum. Cordova plays the piccolo guitar, mandolin, resonator guitar and cajón drum.

“There's about a dozen different instruments that people will hear when they come to see us,” Cordova said. "Most people are surprised when they see the show that it's just two people making all the music.”

The band’s sounds are inspired by Bob Dylan, Neil Young and The Beatles, Cordova said.

“If you're grew up or listened to that style of music on the radio or CDs, it's going to sound very familiar,” Cordova said. “But still, you're going to nod your head and wonder, is this on the B-side of the album?”

Cordova is particularly motivated by Duncan’s lyrical ability.

“The more I looked at and heard Travis’ music, and looked at his lyrics, I was really inspired by just the storytelling that took place,” Cordova said. “To me, that's what singer/songwriter is about. It's about having songs that mean something.”

One song from the band, called “Jack Slade,” tells the story of the Western outlaw; another, “The Barn in Blountsville,” written by Duncan about a barn in Indiana.

"Western outlaw music I think is channeled in quite a few of our songs,” Duncan said.

The pair are primarily a live band, with a few recordings out on streaming platforms, Cordova said.

"Definitely we'd like to record more, but I would say it's not like a priority," Duncan said. “We've been a primarily live band, just enjoying making it as good as we can in the moment."

The duo estimates they play about two dozen gigs a year, regularly playing at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo events, local breweries, as well as hosting performances at Garden of the Gods, Memorial Park and the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort.

"As far as locations, we've been really fortunate to play some eclectic places that I don't know other folks have really played,” Cordova said.

Their next performance is scheduled for May 19 at the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort for the ROLL Bike Art Festival.

Overall, the pair are happy with the balance they’ve created between their work lives and their creative outlet, and are planning to continue working on new music to add to their setlist.

“I love what I do during the day, so for me, this is a great expression to do my own art, to create and have balance in life,” Cordova said. "This has been a great way to create something, not just play covers, but to do our own form of art.”