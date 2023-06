Warning: Entering a different and unique type of concert lineup than previously created.

Sometimes we need a little more direction with concertgoing — we want a particular vibe, an acquired taste. This list is crafted to include names you know and names you don't, it's an opportunity to step outside the box, but not too much.

POLL: Out of these top five music genres, which one do you listen to the most during your week?

Concerts allow for all ages unless otherwise noted. Click on artist names to buy tickets.

TOP SUMMER CONCERTS BY GENRE

POP:

- Ava Max @ Summit Music Hall, Denver, on Wednesday, June 28 at 8 p.m.

- Madonna @ Ball Arena, Denver, on Tuesday, July 25 at 8:30 p.m.

- Alicia Keys @ Ball Arena, Denver, on Thursday, July 27 at 8 p.m.

- JVKE @ Ogden Theatre, Denver, on Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m.

RAP/R&B:

- Erykah Badu with Yasiin Bey @ Ball Arena, Denver, on Monday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.

- Grip @ The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs, on Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m.

- Brent Faiyaz @ Mission Ballroom, Denver, on Tuesday, July 25 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Rema @ Summit Music Hall, Denver, on Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m.

- NF - HOPE TOUR @ Ball Arena, Denver, on Saturday, August 12 at 8 p.m.

ALTERNATIVE/INDIE:

- The Head And The Heart @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, on Thursday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m.

- The Rocket Summer @ Bluebird Theater, Denver, on Wednesday, July 5 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Cavetown with mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, grentperez @ Levitt Pavilion, Denver, on Wednesday, July 26 at 5:30 p.m.

- Summer Salt with The Rare Occasions & Addison Grace @ The Gothic Theatre, Denver, on Thursday, July 27 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Gable Price and Friends @ The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs, on Tuesday, August 8 at 7 p.m.

COUNTRY:

- Jon Wolfe @ The Grizzly Rose, Denver, on Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m. (18+)

- Rodney Atkins @ The Grizzly Rose, Denver, on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. (18+)

- Luke Bryan @ Ball Arena, Denver, on Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

- Josh Turner @ Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs, on Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m.

CLASSIC/MODERN ROCK:

- Nickelback @ Ball Arena, Denver, on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m.

- 3 Doors Down with Candlebox @ The Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, on Tuesday, July 25 @ 7:30 p.m.

- Weathers @ The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs, on Friday, July 28 @ 7 p.m.

- Greta Van Fleet @ Ball Arena, Denver, on Monday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.

BREAKS THE GENRE:

- 311 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, on Saturday, July 1 at 6:30 p.m.

- Satsang @ Fox Theatre, Boulder, on Wednesday, August 9 at 9 p.m. (15+)

- Pretty Lights @ Mission Ballroom, Denver, on August 4-6 at 8 p.m. each day (16+)