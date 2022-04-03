Do we all feel a little more interested in award shows right now?

One week after a memorable night at the Oscars, we’re in store for another big night for the stars. The 64th annual Grammy Awards is set for Sunday, after getting rescheduled because of COVID-19 precautions.

Ahead of the ceremony, let’s play another round of “who should win” and “who will win” for some of the bigger categories.

Record of the year

• Nominees: ABBA’s “I Still Have Faith in You,” Jon Batiste’s “Freedom,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon’s “Peaches,” Brandi Carlile’s “Right on Time,” Doja Cat featuring SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open.”

• Should win: “Peaches” and “Montero” are so catchy, but this is not the award for catchiest tune. And it’s not the award for feel-goodest tune, which would go to “Leave the Door Open.” The Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga mashup is certainly special, but this seems like a race between Rodrigo and Eilish. As much as “Drivers License” deserves this ride, I can’t get over the power of “Happier Than Ever.”

• Will win: Rodrigo. Hint: It’s not the last time you’ll see her name here. The teenage star might just follow in Eilish’s 2020 footsteps and sweep the top four categories.

Album of the year

• Nominees: Jon Batiste, ‘We Are”; Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, “Love for Sale”; Justin Bieber “Justice”; Doja Cat, “Planet Her (Deluxe)” ; Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”; H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”; Lil Nas X, “Montero”; Olivia Rodrigo, “Sour”; Taylor Swift, “Evermore”; Kanye West, “DONDA.”

• Should win: I don’t know who should win, as it seems like no one should ever have to choose between Eilish, Rodrigo and Swift. The academy has shown Eilish lots of love in the past. Swift’s second pandemic album could follow the story of “Folklore,” which won album of the year in 2021. It could be a nice way to honor Swift, too, by giving the win to her protege, Rodrigo.

• Will win: “Sour” made such a splash that Rodrigo probably has the edge here.

Song of the year

• Nominees: “Bad Habits” written by Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid, Ed Sheeran; “A Beautiful Noise,” written by Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry, Hailey Whitters; “Drivers License,” written by Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo; “Fight for You,” written by D’Mile, H.E.R., Tiara Thomas; “Happier Than Ever,” written by Billie Eilish and Finneas; “Kiss Me More,” written by Rogét Chahayed, Doja Cat, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, SZA, David Specher; “Leave the Door Open” written by Anderson. Paak, Christopher Brody Brown, D’Mile, Bruno Mars; “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” written by Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Lil Nas X, Roy Lenzo; “Peaches,” written by Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Daniel Caesar, Andrew Wotman, Keavan Yazdani; “Right on Time,” written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth.

• Should win: I always need the yearly reminder, so I’ll pass it along. Song of the year is a songwriter’s award, whereas record of the year is about the track in its complete form. There are nine brilliant songwriters listed for “A Beautiful Noise,” which does make a beautiful noise. But if you’re a songwriting purist, that just seems like too many voices behind one song. Brandi Carlile’s “Right On Time” seems more of the right choice. The full version of “Happier Than Ever” — not the radio edit — is a lyrical dream. So I’ll dream of seeing Eilish and Finneas on stage for that one.

• Will win: Rodrigo can’t escape those red lights and stop signs. And we can’t escape “Drivers License,” which likely will get the green light for this category.

Best new artist

• Nominees: Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie.

• Should win: Not many of these artists are all that new. Glass Animals had a hit with “Heat Waves,” but the band has been around since 2010. It’s a similar story with the indie rock darling Japanese Breakfast. Finneas has been seen on award ceremony stages for years with his sister. One actually newer artist I’d be happy to see recognized is Arooj Aftab, the Pakistani American singer and composer. But there happens to be a very bright star among these nominees.

• Will win: Again, Rodrigo. She’s the definition of what you picture for best new artist.

Best pop solo performance

• Nominees: “Anyone” by Justin Bieber; “Right On Time” by Brandi Carlile; “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish; “Positions,” Ariana Grande; “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo

• Should win: It seems to be a toss up between “Happier Than Ever” and “Drivers License.” If voters are too divided by these pop star royals, we could get a surprise win for Brandi Carlile.

• Will win: Seems like another golden ticket for “Drivers License.”

Best rock performance

• Nominees: “Shot In The Dark” by AC/DC; “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)” by Black Pumas; “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Chris Cornell; “Ohms” by Deftones; “Making A Fire” by Foo Fighters

• Should win: It might be odd to give a Grammy to a cover, but Chris Cornell’s version of the Prince/Sinéad O’Connor classic “Nothing Compares 2 U” is just so good. The Foo Fighters could also get a win here, adding to the band’s 11 career wins.

• Will win: Nothing quite compares to Cornell’s cover.

Best R&B song

• Nominees: “Damage” by H.E.R.; “Good Days” by SZA; “Heartbreak Anniversary” by Giveon; “Leave The Door Open” by Silk Sonic; “Pick Up Your Feelings” by Jazmine Sullivan

• Should win: This should easily go to “Leave the Door Open,” which is the most well-known song here and should be honored at some point during the night.

• Will win: “Leave the Door Open”

Best rap song

• Nominees: “Bath Salts” by DMX Featuring Jay-Z and Nas; “Best Friend” by Saweetie featuring Doja Cat; “Family Ties” by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar; “Jail” by Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z; “M Y . L I F E” by J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

• Should win: Not Kanye West. Sorry, that’s my obligatory statement as a diehard Swiftie.

• Will win: Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties.”

Best country song

• Nominees: “Better Than We Found It” by Maren Morris; “camera roll” by Kacey Musgraves; “Cold” by Chris Stapleton; “Country Again” by Thomas Rhett; “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes; “Remember Her Name” by “Mickey Guyton”

• Should win: “camera roll” was one of my favorite songs of 2021, so I’d love to see Musgraves get the trophy for this beautifully subtle glimpse into heartbreak. There are more obvious winners, though, when you consider the popularity of “Fancy Like” and the powerhouse that is Maren Morris.

• Will win: Let’s roll with “camera roll.”