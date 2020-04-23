Music venues around Colorado Springs have been quiet in recent weeks.
While venues small and large plan to reopen after the coronavirus crisis subsides, they’re dealing with crises of their own without shows filling their spaces.
Here’s how some music venues of all sizes are being impacted by the pandemic:
Boot Barn Hall
Good news came around the same time as Boot Barn Hall’s first birthday in February. The venue was partnering with live music giant AEG Presents.
A month or so later came really bad news.
JW Roth, who owns Boot Barn Hall, calls this time “a big hit to everybody.”
“You continue to have a mortgage, you continue to have utility bills, property tax and insurance. Expenses don’t go away,” he said. “You’re digging into reserves to keep the boat afloat.”
They’re also working “diligently” and “daily” to get shows rescheduled.
“The problem is you don’t know what the timeline is,” he said. “We don’t know when the green flag is going to wave again.”
Shows featuring Mark Chesnutt and a John Denver tribute have been postponed, but new dates are not set in stone.
“Artists are very, very hesitant about coming back too early,” Roth said.
Roth says the Boot Barn Hall, with a capacity of 1,500 people for standing shows, will reopen “when we’re allowed to do so.”
“Right now, we have the staying power to weather a small storm,” he said. “Not a massive storm.”
The storm may trickle on when the doors open again.
“It’s going to come down to people’s willingness to come out,” Roth said. “At the end of the day, concertgoers drive the whole business.”
Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center
Last weekend was supposed to be a big one for the Broadmoor World Arena. The Luke Combs concert, originally set for Sunday, sold out in minutes when it went on sale. But the show didn’t — couldn’t — go on.
Instead, the arena is empty. To save money, the building’s lights are off and the heat is turned down. Much of its staff has been furloughed. Same goes for the Pikes Peak Center.
“It’s devastating,” Dot Lischick, general manager for both venues, said. “It keeps you up at night.”
Thankfully, Combs’ show has been rescheduled for November. But Lischick wonders what the “new normal” will be like.
“Do we not take cash? Do we have people sit every other seat?” she said. “I don’t know what we’ll do.”
Lischick and other staff have been working “constantly” to figure it out and to book future shows.
“The impact will be there for some time,” she said. “Fortunately, nothing replaces a live event and that’s what we got to hold onto.”
The Black Sheep
Geoff Brent lives on live music. He’s used to going to five or six shows a week.
Not these days.
Brent, who owns The Black Sheep, misses going to concerts. And he misses putting them on.
“It’s terrible,” he says. “The worst part is the uncertainty of when we can reopen and what it’s going to look like when we do.”
Brent says The Black Sheep is “certainly losing money.” He hopes, at best, to break even this year.
“It’s kind of unimaginable,” he said. “You plan for dips in business and a slow season or you have shows where you lose money. You think you’ve planned for the worst case scenario. But who would’ve thought you’d be shut down for four months?”
But the venue will be back. Brent just doesn’t know when. He says shows scheduled for June or July are up in the air.
“When all of this started, everything seemed very short term. Like, ‘OK, we need to get through a couple weeks and we’ll be OK,’” he said. “Now people are talking about 2021. Everyone’s kind of hit pause and is like, ‘Let’s just wait and see what happens.’”
Much love Colorado and US See you all soon!!!Posted by Sunshine Studios Live on Thursday, April 9, 2020
Sunshine Studios Live
The marquee outside Sunshine Studios Live doesn’t say who’s playing or when. It reads, “Stay well Colorado. Back Soon.”
Inside the venue and recording studio, all is not well.
The coronavirus outbreak has caused “a hectic mess for the future” at Sunshine Studios Live, according to a statement from its owners, the Sunshine Partner Group.
“We are music fans first, so it’s very disappointing to not be able to see our community gather and have a great time at concerts and events,” they said.
The venue has postponed or canceled 20 shows so far, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars lost for now.
“The funds will eventually come in, we simply have to wait for a different time frame,” the owners said. “When you book a show, the deposits for the show typically go out immediately to secure the dates with the bands. There are over ($100,000) in deposits that were out there hanging before all this happened. In short, there is a ton of funds hanging in the proverbal wind, however it will all work itself out. It will just take time.”
They’re looking at the big picture, saying, “The safety and well-being of our country and people are at the forefront right now.”
Because Sunshine Studios is also a recording studio, part of the business is still rolling.
And closing permanently is “not even a thought” for the business that opened in 2004.
“We know our local community is strong and the music community is ready to get out and party where the rock stars do,” the statement ended. “We love the 719 and plan to be here to serve the area with the love that’s needed after a time like this.”