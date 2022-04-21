This show wasn’t the plan.
By early January, members of the Fine Arts Center Theatre Company had spent a year working on the musical “La Cage Aux Folles,” which inspired “Birdcage,” the movie starring Robin Williams.
The stage version called for a cast of 20.
Around this time, the final few performances of “Cinderella” at the Fine Arts Center were canceled due to positive COVID-19 test results.
So Marisa Hebert, the director of “La Cage Aux Folles,” and others involved in the scheduled show called for a change of plans.
They decided a smaller show would be a safer bet.
They decided on “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” which calls for a cast of five people.
It also carried on the essence of “La Cage Aux Folles,” set partly at a nightclub that hosts drag shows. Opening in 1983, the Broadway musical broke barriers for LGBTQ representation.
“We read a bunch of different plays, and we tried to find things we loved in ‘La Cage,’” Hebert said. “We wanted to make sure there was queer representation on stage and we wanted to make sure it was a story that showed queer life in a positive way.”
“The Legend of Georgia McBride” also checked those boxes, as three of its five characters are drag performers. So they got to work, without a lot of time.
“It’s a process that normally takes 12 to 14 months,” Hebert said. “We condensed it into a nice little three-and-a-half-month window.”
The music-filled comedy, which the director describes as “half straight play, half drag show,” opens Thursday and runs through May 15 at the Fine Arts Center.
The storyline begins with its own change of plans.
It follows main character Casey, described as “young, late with the rent, and just found out he’s going to be a dad.”
He’s also been making money as an Elvis performer at a Florida dive bar. Then Casey gets bad news from his boss: His Elvis act is out. A drag show is in.
To keep earning a paycheck via performing, Casey decides to try out drag. The show provides plenty of laughs and lessons while following him out of his comfort zone.
In preparing “The Legend of Georgia Mcbride,” Hebert made another change.
In the original play by Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez, which premiered at the Denver Theatre Center for the Performing Arts in 2014, the actors sang along to recorded music in a karaoke-style way.
Heber decided they’d perform the music live, complete with an in-house band.
That means audience members will hear a range of songs, from “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” by Marilyn Monroe to “Miss Independent” by Kelly Clarkson.
The show also includes Tina Turner’s classic, “Proud Mary.”
Prepared to be amazed, Hebert hints.
“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “Spectacle is an understatement.”
Just like at a real-life drag show, Hebert also said tipping is encouraged.
Hebert says the “light, positive, family show” comes with a deeper goal.
“We want to really spotlight that family is family, regardless if it’s a family consisting of a straight married couple or a drag queen,” she said. “Humanity and kindness exists in all.”