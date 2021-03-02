Big names in music will stop by Bands in the Backyard this summer.
Brothers Osbourne, Flo Rida, Fetty Wap, Larry Fleet, The Powell Brothers, The Cadillac Three and Carly Pearce will perform at the music festival July 9-10 off U.S. 50 in Pueblo. Tickets are $65-$225 and go on sale Friday. Camping sites also are available for purchase for $140-$190 Call 583-0844 or go online to bandsinthebackyard.org.
Country band Brothers Osbourne will headline July 9. The group is known for the singles “It Ain’t My Fault,” “Stay A Little Longer" and “21 Summer.”
Rapper and hip-hop artist Flo Rida will headline July 10. His hits include "Low," "Whistle," "Going Down for Real” and “My House.”
The 55-acre festival site features one main stage, a vendor village, more than 10 bars and an on-site dispensary.