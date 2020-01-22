Planters has killed off Mr. Peanut.
The monocle and top heat wearing legume has been the Planters spokes-nut since 1916. He was created by a 14-year-old Virginia student who won a Planters-sponsored mascot contest. The winning entry earned him a cool $5.
Since then, Mr. Peanut has starred in countless ads, has appeared in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and was even inducted into Madison Avenue's Walk of Fame.
"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104," reads a tweet from the official Mr. Peanut Twitter account. "In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut"
The tweet refers to a Planters commercial that will be released during the Super Bowl pregame show. In the video, Mr. Peanut is riding along in the NUTmobile with actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes. The vehicle spins out of control and runs off a cliff after the swerving to avoid an armadillo on the road.
The trio jumps out of the vehicle and cling to a tree branch on the edge of the cliff. With the branch about to break, Mr. Peanut lets go to save his friends and falls to his doom. His funeral will be broadcast during the third quarter of the Super Bowl.
As you might expect, online reaction to the death of Mr. Peanut has been full of sorrow and a few conspiracy theories.
This is an OUTRAGE bring back #MrPeanut 🥜 https://t.co/T1gPcCMchf— ✨💫✨ (@miraal817) January 22, 2020
RIP Mr. Peanut. You were consistently salty and dry, and yet, we all loved you. #mrpeanut #kansasbrawl #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/jq3QTselPg— Chid 🐛 (@CHIDSPIN) January 22, 2020
So sad Mr Peanut is dead #rippeanut I remember seeing and being in his car a few months ago #MrPeanut pic.twitter.com/0ikgSOeJ3s— Max (@MaxOnYourRadio) January 22, 2020
Apparently Mr. Peanut has died. I am so glad I got to meet him once on the Ocean City, NJ boardwalk. I don't love peanuts, but I do admire anyone who can rock a monocle and top hat like Mr. Peanut did. #rippeanut #MrPeanut #ripmrpeanut pic.twitter.com/aZYlusjRMQ— Rich Wilhelm (@richw217) January 22, 2020
My Wednesday starts out by learning @MrPeanut has passed away. Now I'm crying over a peanut butter, banana and honey sandwich. We're all a little nutty, but he was the best of us. #RIPPeanut #MrPeanut 🧐— Trier Walters (Happiest Dwarf on Earth) (@tree_bubbles) January 22, 2020
#mrPeanut The real mr. peanut is disguised and traveling in the Peanut Mobile. He is on the run to avoid trial for crimes against Legumes. Roasting and salting his victims for sale to be eaten means that his ultimate fate will be a buttery one.... https://t.co/pW3GGW8goL— Jack Melim (@JackMelim) January 22, 2020
He was CLEARLY a MUTANT PEANUT!!!! Where are the mutants?! I'm positive Professor X stored his memories. An Omega Level Mutant Peanut?! Of course he did! What good are the KRAKOAN eggs if they can't bring back our beloved Mr. Peanut?!?! #RIPeanut #MrPeanut #Krakoa @JHickman https://t.co/fR5dtZtDCt— Adam🌴 aka ChEcKtheCiRcUiT🔌 aka FuriousFievel✡ (@ChecKtheCircuiT) January 22, 2020
#MrPeanut did not take his own life. This is a media coverup. #MrPeanutDidntKillHimself #RIPMrPeanut pic.twitter.com/dC9r1lWyW6— Jakob Kolness (@JakobKolness) January 22, 2020
Raise your hand if you think the #MrPeanut stunt is for some Superbowl ad and they'll launch some roasted or fire flavor soon ✋🏻— ℝ𝕠𝕓𝕠𝕥 𝕘𝕚𝕣𝕝 (@ChaiLatteAddict) January 22, 2020
Will Mr. Peanut rise from the ashes like a phoenix on Super Bowl Sunday? Did Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes ever make it off that branch? Only time will tell.