Planters has killed off Mr. Peanut. 

The monocle and top heat wearing legume has been the Planters spokes-nut since 1916. He was created by a 14-year-old Virginia student who won a Planters-sponsored mascot contest. The winning entry earned him a cool $5. 

Since then, Mr. Peanut has starred in countless ads, has appeared in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and was even inducted into Madison Avenue's Walk of Fame. 

"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104," reads a tweet from the official Mr. Peanut Twitter account. "In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut"

The tweet refers to a Planters commercial that will be released during the Super Bowl pregame show. In the video, Mr. Peanut is riding along in the NUTmobile with actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes. The vehicle spins out of control and runs off a cliff after the swerving to avoid an armadillo on the road.  

The trio jumps out of the vehicle and cling to a tree branch on the edge of the cliff. With the branch about to break, Mr. Peanut lets go to save his friends and falls to his doom. His funeral will be broadcast during the third quarter of the Super Bowl. 

As you might expect, online reaction to the death of Mr. Peanut has been full of sorrow and a few conspiracy theories. 

Will Mr. Peanut rise from the ashes like a phoenix on Super Bowl Sunday? Did Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes ever make it off that branch? Only time will tell. 

