The Denver Film Festival announced its Red Carpet Presentations for their opening night, centerpiece and closing night features.
"Knives Out" starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis and Toni Collette will open the festival on October 31. The film, directed by Rian Johnson, focuses on a detective (Craig) investigating the murder of a famous crime novelist, played by Christopher Plummer.
"Waves," starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Lucas Hedges, is the festival's centerpiece selection. This family drama tells the tale of a suburban Afircan-American family rocked by tragedy. "Waves" will be shown on Nov. 7.
The festival will finish its red carpet presentations with two screenings on Nov. 9. The first will be "The Two Popes," starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Price, who star as Popes Benedict and Francis during their transition of power.
Closing out the festival is the highly anticipated "Marriage Story." Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson star in this intricate story that follows the lives of a couple going through a divorce.
"I truly believe this year's slate of Red Carpet Presentations represents the best of the year," said festival director, Britta Erickson. "From the witty and wildly entertaining 'Knives Out', to the complicated and poignant 'Waves,' there is something in our Red Carpet and Special Presentation line-up for everyone. The talent represented across the four Red Carpet presentations, all directed by true auteurs, feature performances from some of the top actors in today’s cinema universe.”