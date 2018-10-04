The Denver Film Festival announced its Red Carpet Presentations for their opening night, centerpiece and closing night features.
"The Favourite," starring Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz will open the festival on Wednesday October 31. Set in the 18th century, the film tells the story of of Abigail (Stone), who becomes close friends with Lady Sarah (Weisz).
"The Upside," starring Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman and Kevin Hart is the festival's centerpiece selection. The film focuses on the unlikely friendship between Phillip (Cranston), a wealthy parapalegic, and an unemployed man ex-con (Hart) hired to help him. "The Upside" will be shown on November 2.
"Vox Lux," starring Natalie Portman and Jude Law, is the festival's closing night film on November 10. It tells the tale of a pop star (Portman) and the unusual set of circumstances that led to her success.
"This year's Red Carpet Presentations showcase strong cinematic voices,” says festival director, Britta Erickson. “From Yorgos Lanthimos' hilarious and tragic 'The Favourite,' to Neil Burger's comedic and heartfelt remake 'The Upside,' to Brady Corbet's challenging film 'Vox Lux,' audiences will find something to celebrate throughout the twelve-day Festival."
The full 12-day program for the Denver Film Festival will be announced on Wednesday, October 10. Individual tickets go on sale to Denver Film Society members that day and to the general public on Friday, October 12.
Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.denverfilm.org or the DFF41 main box office location at the Sie FilmCenter (2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO 80206).
Festival Ticket Packages are currently on sale. The following packages offer the best discounted prices to attend the Festival. Packages increase in price after Friday, October 5.
Six Pack: $60 ($10 per ticket) Member, $84 ($14 per ticket) Non-Member - Valid for regular-priced screenings, not valid for special presentations. After October 5: $66 Member, $90 Non-member.
Fifteen Pack: $135 ($9 per ticket) Member, $195 ($13 per ticket) Non-Member – Valid for regular-priced screenings, not valid for special presentations. After October 5: $150 Member, $210 Non-member.