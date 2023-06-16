OPENING

“Adipurush” — (Action, not rated, 179 minutes). An adaptation of Indian mythology of good winning over evil.

“The Blackening” — (Comedy horror, R, 96 minutes). Black friends must use their street smarts and horror movie knowledge to stay alive when they are trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta.

“Elemental” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Ember, a fiery and quick-witted young woman, begins to look at her beliefs about the world differently after she starts a friendship with Wade, who is a go-with-the-flow type of guy.

“The Flash” — (Action, PG-13, 144 minutes). When Flash travels back in time to change events of the past, he also alters the future into a world without superheroes. Now trapped in a reality where General Zod is threatening annihilation, Flash tries to coax a changed Batman out of retirement to help in the battle.

“j-Hope in the Box" — (Documentary, not rated, 86 minutes). (Cinemark Tinseltown). Follows the production of j-hope's first solo album.

“No Hard Feelings” Special Sneak Previews — (Comedy, R, 102 minutes). Maddie, who has been hired by helicopter parents to help bring their introverted son out of his shell before college, has only the summer to make him a man or die trying.

“Suga: Road to D-Day" — (Documentary, not rated, 81 minutes). Suga travels across the globe searching for inspiration for his next album.

ONGOING

“About My Father” — (Comedy, PG-13, 99 minutes). The weekend turns into a culture clash when Sebastian brings his immigrant, hairdresser father to a get-together with his fiancée’s rich and eccentric parents.

“The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster” — (Horror, not rated, 92 minutes). Teenager Vicaria believes that death is a disease and is on a quest to prove there is a cure.

“Beau is Afraid” — (Comedy horror, R, 179 minutes). After his mother dies, a paranoid man must face his darkest fears during his odyssey to get back home.

“The Boogeyman” — (Horror, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B, Adam Graham. While two sisters are grieving the death of their mother and their therapist father, Will is dealing with his own pain. One of Will’s patient shows up at their home seeking help and leaves behind an entity that feeds on the suffering of its victims.

“Chevalier” — (Drama, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Based on the true story of the rise and downfall of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French-Caribbean violinist, composer and son of an African slave.

“Fast X” — (Action, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted their foe throughout their many missions, but now they must face the most lethal opponent yet.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — (Action, PG-13, 150 minutes). Although Peter Quill is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, he must rally his team to defend the universe on a mission that if not successful could mean the end of the Guardians.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“It Ain’t Over” — (Documentary, PG, 99 minutes). Tells the story of baseball’s bad-hitting catcher who was also a D-Day veteran, loving father and husband and originator of his own brand of proverbs that are still used today.

“The Little Mermaid” — (Adventure, PG, 135 minutes). Grade: A-, Moira MacDonald. So she can discover the world beyond the water and impress a prince, a mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch and trades her beautiful voice for human legs.

“Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90” — (Biography, not rated, 173 minutes). Experience interpretations of many Willie Nelson's classic songs.

“The Machine” — (Action, R, 112 minutes). Bert and his father are kidnapped by people who Bert wronged 20 years ago while he was drunk and studying a semester of college in Russia.

“Mending the Line” — (Drama, R, 122 minutes). A Marine who was wounded in Afghanistan ends up in a Montana VA facility where a Vietnam vet teaches him fly fishing as a way to deal with his physical and emotional trauma.

“Past Lives” — (Drama, PG-13, 105 minutes). Twenty years after being torn apart when Nora's family emigrates from South Korea, Nora and her childhood friend Hae Sung are reunited.

“Persian Lessons” — (Drama, not rated). To avoid execution, Gilles, a Belgian Jew in a concentration camp, tries to convince the guards that he is Persian and not Jewish.

“Sanctuary” — (Drama, R, 96 minutes). Disaster happens when Hal, the client of a wealthy dominatrix tries to end the relationship.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. When faced with a new threat, Miles Morales finds he must rethink what it means to be a hero when he clashes with Spider-People who protect the Multiverse.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in Mushroom Kingdom. Mario learns to tap into his own powers when he, along with two Mushroom Kingdom residents Toad and Princess Peach, go on an epic journey to find his brother.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beast” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. New Transformers, the Maximals, join the Autobots in the battle to save Earth.

“Wild Life” — (Documentary, PG-13, 93 minutes). The story of conservationists Kris and Doug Tompkins and their fight to preserve on of the last wild placed on earth.

“You Hurt My Feelings” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. A novelist’s longtime marriage is in jeopardy when she overhears her husband’s reaction to her latest book.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.

Carlotta Olson, The Denver Gazette